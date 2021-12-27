Powerhouses Schouten, De Jong & Achtereekte secure  Beijing 2022 speed skating spots on day two of Dutch Olympic qualifying tournament 

The second day of the Dutch speed skating Olympic qualifying tournament (OQT) took place today (27 December) in Thialf, Netherlands, with athletes battling for Beijing 2022 berths in the men's 500m and women's 3000m.

The women's 3000m race was won by Irene Schouten (who won bronze in the mass start event at PyeongChang 2018), with two-time Olympic medallist Antoinette de Jong in second and reigning 3000m Olympic champion Carlijn Achtereekte finishing third. By virtue of their podium finishes in Thialf, all three women have qualified for the 3000m in Beijing (De Jong has also qualified to race in the 1000m after finishing second in the OQT event on 26 December).

Qualifying spots for the men's 500m were determined over the course of two races staged roughly two hours apart.

Dai Dai N'tab was in pole position after winning the first race in a time of 34.53, but Merijn Scheperkamp was able to take the overall victory after producing a personal-best time of 34.45 to secure his ticket to the Games. N'tab and Kai Verbij, who finished second and third respectively, will have to wait until the last day of the OQT to see whether they will join Scheperkamp in Beijing.

Olympic qualifying tournament schedule days three to five:

Tuesday 28 December

(1st) Women's 500m; Men's 10,000m; (2nd) Women's 500m

Wednesday December 29

Women's 1,500m; Men's 1,000m

Thursday December 30

Women's 5,000m; Men's 1.500m