Winter Olympics Ice Hockey: Men's Semifinals - Preview, Complete Schedule and How to watch

Medals are on the line in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 as four nations gear up for semi-final action on Friday (18 February).

Wednesday's quarter-final action featured two stunning upsets as medal favourites USA and Canada were booted from the field.

The four nations that remain are defending champions ROC, Sweden, Finland and Slovakia.

Read on for what to look out for, a full game schedule and how to watch.

Men's Semi-final Play-off Schedule

Friday 18 February (all times local to Beijing):

12:10 - Finland v. Slovakia

21:10 - ROC v. Sweden

Finland v. Slovakia

Finland enters the semifinals looking to reach the men's ice hockey Olympic podium for the first time since taking bronze at Sochi 2014.

But, it won't be easy says Marko Anttila.

"[It's a] big chance for us and a tough battle," he said. "They have improved during the tournament and we have to play our best game so far but I think we are ready for that."

Since the dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1993 and their first Olympic appearance as Slovakia at Lillehammer 1994, the Slovaks have not won a medal in the sport.

And off the back of five goals from 17-year-old sensation Juraj Slafkovsky they're riding high into the semi-finals after a shock win over the United States.

"It’s a thrill. Even when [Peter] Cehlarik scored, I still said, ‘Did we win? Have we won this thing?’ because you lose track after five shootouts," said head coach Craig Ramsay, who won the Stanley Cup in 2004 as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning. "It was so exciting. I know what they’re feeling, and I’m feeling it.

"My Stanley Cup ring says ‘Safe is death’ — and I believe it. It’s about going out and trying to win and not being careful and not being safe, but let’s win this thing Start to finish, do the best you can," continued Ramsay. "Whatever’s left in the tank, make sure there’s nothing in there. You’ve done it all."

ROC v. Sweden

2018 gold medallists ROC will face Sweden in the semi-finals.

The Swedes are fresh off an upset victory of Canada and looking for more of the same against a powerful ROC team.

"They have a really good team and a really good offence and they have shown a really good defence in this tournament," said Sweden's Anton Lander. "They play a good system, they are a tight team. It is going to be a good semifinal."

That they have even made it this far has defied the odds - and many pre-tournament analyses.

"The games can talk for themselves. The guys in the group, the whole management and the players believe in ourselves and I think that makes us stronger," said Lander "We try to take that negativity on us and try to build energy from it."

The ROC team, for its part, isn't taking anything for granted and expect a battle ahead to earn a repeat gold.

"It will be tough. Every team is good, they will be close matches," said Nikita Nesterov after their quarter-final victory. "Now, we need to rest, but we will try again to win here."

Olympic Ice Hockey - Where to watch?

