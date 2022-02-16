Men's ice hockey Quarter-Final Round Up: USA, Canada stunned as semi-final match-ups set

Shocks aplenty in the men's ice hockey quarter-finals at Beijing 2022 on Wednesday (16 February) as both the United States and Canada were bounced from the Olympic tournament.

"That's what happens when you don't play well," said Sam Hentges after the U.S's 3-2 shootout loss to Slovakia. "We didn't play well in the second and third period and when you get to this level that's what happens."

Canada fell to Sweden, 2-0.

Defending champions ROC put out Olympic debutants Denmark 3-1, while Finland overpowered Switzerland 5-1.

Here's a round up of the quarter-final action and a look ahead at Friday's semi-final schedule.

ROC's Nikita Nesterov passes the puck against Denmark in the second period Picture by 2022 Getty Images

United States 2, Slovakia 3 (PSS)

Slovakia stunned a young American team that entered the quarter-finals on a high, having won their group and notching Team USA's first victory over Canada in Olympic play since 2010.

But the the fairytale came to end when the U.S. went zero-for-five penalty shots in the shootout.

"It’s pretty hard to describe right now. We had our opportunities," said U.S. captain Andy Miele. "It’s unfortunate it’s over. I enjoyed my time."

Miele was the man who had to score after Peter Cehlarik found the net for the first goal of the shootout.

But Patrik Rybar made the save to send the Slovaks through to the last four.

After 17-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky had given Slovakia the lead with his fifth goal of the tournament, Nick Abruzzese levelled late in the first period before Sam Hentges put USA in front.

Slovakia pulled their goalie with less than two minutes to go, and Marek Hrivik scored with 44 seconds remaining to take the game into overtime.

It was Cehlarik who scored the game-winner on U.S. goalie Strauss Mann, and he credited preparation for his vital contribution.

"You watch the goalie from previous games and I called his move in the warm-up," said Cehlarik. "I tried it in the warm-up and I believed in it."

ROC 3, Denmark 1

The defending champions are in the medal hunt again after a nervy 3-1 win over Denmark.

"It feels great to be in the semifinal," said Nikita Nesterov of ROC. "It will be tough. Every team is good, they will be close matches. Now we need to rest, but we will try again to win here."

Nesterov scored the go-ahead goal for ROC after Denmark's Frans Nielsen scored early in the second period to cancel out Vadim Shipachyov's strike.

Denmark fought hard to find another equaliser but a goal from Vyacheslav Voinov (55:45) dashed their comeback hopes.

"It's tough to enjoy right now when you've just lost a game," said Nielsen of his nation's first Olympic hockey experience. "But I'm sure when we get home from here... it's been fun."

Valtteri Filppula #51 of Team Finland challenges Denis Malgin #62 of Team Switzerland Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Finland 5, Switzerland 1

Finland are back in the semi-finals for the first time since Sochi 2014 after a comfortable 5-1 win over Switzerland.

"When you get a chance to play for the medals in the Olympics, you have to be happy with that," said head coach Jukka Jalonen to Olympics.com. "I liked how we played."

After a quarter-final exit at PyeongChang, the Finns made sure there would be no repeat this time as they established a three-goal lead early in the second period.

Miro Aaltonen (8:37) and Mikko Lehtonen (10:45) struck in the first period before Marko Anttila (23:08) added a third.

Andres Ambuhl gave the Swiss hope at 37:49 but, after they pulled their goalie for an extra skater, Iiro Pakarinen (55:28) and Teemu Hartikainen (56:47) both scored empty-netters to settle proceedings.

Finnish captain Valtteri Filppula said, "To be honest, I think we’ve been getting better as the tournament has been going on which I think is important. Of course, there is still a way to go but if we can keep doing that and getting better with every game then we’ll have to wait and see what happens."

Teemu Hartikainen #70 of Team Finland celebrate with team mates after scoring the fifth goal in the third period Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Sweden 2, Canada 0

Sweden ended Canada's run of men's ice hockey medals at the last three Olympic Winter Games with a 2-0 upset victory.

The last time that happened, at Turin 2006, the Swedes took gold.

"It was just tough," said Canadian youngster Owen Power. "It was a pretty solid game but you can't win if you don't score."

The number one pick in July's NHL Draft, who is already a world champion, also reflected on his time in Beijing, "It's an awesome experience. There's a ton to learn, on and off the ice."

In a tight affair, Lucas Wallmark capitalised on a Canada giveaway to open the scoring midway through the third period. Sweden captain Anton Lander then scored an empty-netter in the last two minutes to seal the deal.

"It was a back-and-forth game with solid defence and hard work. I think patience was the word of this game," said Lander "Today, we were on the lucky side, and we are happy. We will take this win."

Lucas Wallmark and Anton Lander scored in the third period to eliminate Canada in the quarter-finals Picture by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Schedule - Friday, 18 February

Here's a look at Friday's semi-final match ups. All times local to Beijing:

12:10 - Finland v. Slovakia

21:10 - ROC v. Sweden