Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 gives fans a taste of the action

Want to get your own experience of competing at Beijing 2022?

Now you can get a taste of the action thanks to the Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022, the official mobile game.

There’s no need to be a snowboard cross whiz, or face the white-knuckle luge run. You can join with up to 15 players worldwide to compete in real time, arcade-style, Olympic Winter Games events.

Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 continues the much-loved tradition of official video games released with each edition of the Olympic Games.

This play-to-earn multiplayer party game allows players to win Olympic NFT digital pins as they skate, ski, or slide in a series of mini-games until one champion emerges.

The game, developed in collaboration with nWay, allows players to bring their own unique style to the competition. It features customisable in-game avatars that come with an array of colourful wardrobe options.

The NFTs players earn for their performances can be traded for cash prizes on the nWayPlay Marketplace.

Olympic gymnastics medallist and gaming enthusiast Nile Wilson of Great Britain will be chatting about about playing the game, in a Twitch livestream on 16 February.

Olympic Games Jam Beijing 2022 Snowboard Slopestyle

Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 is available now from Android and iOS app stores. It is free to download.

The game will receive regular post-launch software updates, featuring new content, sports, modes, and events to keep the action fresh.

Keep up with all the real-life action in our Live Blog updates throughout Beijing 2022, here.