Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 - How to watch Nile Wilson Vs Captain Puffy

To celebrate Winter Sports, British former artistic gymnast and Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Nile Wilson will take on Captain Puffy, as they meet, compete and chat all things Olympics whilst playing the official game for Beijing 2022 in a live stream on Twitch.

The game has been developed under licence from the IOC by nWAY, and will see the duo compete across four Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics disciplines - more details on that below.

The action will be streamed online on Twitch.

Below we take a look at the key details of the first-of-its-kind event, and where exactly to follow Wilson v Captain Puffy online.

Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 - How to play

Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 will feature four arcade-styled Olympic racing events including: snowboard - slopestyle, alpine skiing – slalom, freestyle skiing, and skeleton.

At the start of the event, players are matched together in a pool. They compete over a series of 4 rounds where the bottom players are eliminated at the end of each round. The player who finishes the final round in first place is the winner!

The multi-player function allows thousands of players around the world to compete online in real time.

The game is totally customisable, allowing players to personalise their in-game avatars through an array of colourful wardrobe options. The Olympic NFT digital pins players earn for their performances can be traded for cash prizes on the nWayPlay Marketplace.

Each event features intuitive controls using simple button commands, ensuring that the games are easy to play and allowing for lots of creativity.

Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 is available now from Android and iOS app stores. It is free to download. The game will receive regular post-launch software updates, featuring new content, sports, modes, and events to keep the action fresh.

Olympic Games Jam Beijing 2022 Snowboard Slopestyle

How to watch Nile Wilson Vs. Captain Puffy online

The action will be streamed on Captain Puffy's Twitch channel.

The duo will stream live for two hours, from 21:00-23:00 CET (20:00-22:00 GMT) on Wednesday (16 February).