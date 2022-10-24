Olympic figure skating star Yuna Kim shares stunning wedding photos

Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim has officially tied the knot.

The 32-year-old star, who clinched women's singles gold at Vancouver 2010 before returning to claim silver at Sochi 2014, married popular singer Ko Woo Rim in an intimate ceremony at The Shilla Seoul hotel in the South Korean capital, alongside friends and family on Saturday (22 October).

Fans were able to see photos of the special day via the two-time world figure skating champion's Instagram posts.

Wearing a billowing white gown the South Korean looked every bit like her moniker, 'Ice Queen', a nickname she adopted for her balletic and poignant skating style.

Under the first of a series of photos shared, Kim wrote: “I met a good person and we promised our futures to one another, which led to our holding a beautiful wedding yesterday amidst the blessings of many people.

“I sincerely thank everyone who congratulated us. Also, I really want to make sure to thank the many people who helped with the preparations. As we’ve received so many blessings, I will do my utmost to work hard and live happy! Thank you.”

Kim and the member of the vocal quartet Forestella first met in 2018 at 'All That Skate Ice Show'. They then confirmed their engagement earlier this year in July revealing that a wedding would follow in October.

Yuna Kim: Gangwon 2024

Having stolen the show on social media with her happy day it won’t be too long before the gold medallist Kim returns to the Olympic spotlight.

The cauldron lighter from PyeongChang 2018 is an official ambassador for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Her role will see her promote the Games as well as introduce the values of the Olympics to the next generation.

Gangwon 2024 is scheduled to take place from 19 January to 1 February 2024.

