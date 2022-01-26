Olympic Channel's Original Series “From the Start”: Meet the teams behind these stars 

Behind every athlete, there’s a support team that includes coaches, managers and other officials who work tirelessly as they pursue success in sport and life.

The new Olympic Channel Original Series, From the Start, follows four elite athletes and the exceptional people behind them who add value to their performances as they work towards the Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games Beijing 2022.

The new series focusses and celebrates some of the support teams who work with Italian speed skater Arianna Fontana, an eight-time Olympic medallist, Chris Mazdzer, the American luger who took silver at PyeongChang 2018, Mark McMorris, Canada's first slopestyle Olympic medallist and Oksana Masters, the versatile American who competes in both Summer and Winter Paralympic Games.

"From the Start" series premieres on January 26

The series, which premiers on January 26 on Olympics.com and its apps for mobile and connected TV devices, kicks off with episode one focussing on Fontana’s journey from being Italy's youngest ever Winter Olympic Games medallist to one of the greatest female short track speed skaters in history.

The series focusses on her life and the people that have believed in her From the Start as she prepares to make more history at Beijing 2022.

Screenshot (4)

Episode two of From the Start launches on January 30 with the spotlight on Mazdzer as he aims for gold at his fourth Olympics, and how achieving excellence requires belief that goes beyond the luger.

Screenshot (5)

The third episode features one of the most decorated athletes in snowboarding history, Mark McMorris.

The Canadian grabbed bronze at PyeongChang 2018, 11 months after a near-fatal snowboarding accident.

The series set for February 4, takes you through McMorris’ long history of overcoming obstacles and the people who have helped him along the way.

Screenshot (6)

The fourth and final episode scheduled for March 5, takes us through Masters' unique journey, from a Ukrainian orphanage to the Paralympic podium and the people that have supported her From the Start.

Screenshot (7)

Join the conversation around the series with #StartYourImpossible #StrongerTogether and see much more behind-the-scenes content across the Olympics social media platforms.