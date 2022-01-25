Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra conferred with Padma Shri award

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has been conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of India.

Neeraj Chopra created history at Tokyo 2020 by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympic Games. The Haryana-born athlete produced a best throw of 87.58m to take the top prize in the men’s javelin throw.

Last November, Neeraj Chopra was also honoured with the highest sporting honour of the country – Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

On Tuesday, it was also announced that Neeraj Chopra – a Subedar in the Indian Army – will be awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal by the 4 Rajputana Rifles for his distinguished service. He will receive the award on Republic Day on January 26.

Along with Neeraj, Paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in India.

Devendra Jhajharia had won gold medals at Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 before winning silver at Tokyo 2020. He is the most successful Paralympic athlete of India.

Tokyo Paralympics badminton champion Pramod Bhagat will also be honoured with the Padmi Shri. Bhagat had won the gold medal in the men’s singles at Tokyo 2020 and has multiple world championship titles to his name.

The other Padmi Shri awardees are Tokyo Paralympic champions Sumit Antil (javelin throw) and Avani Lekhara (shooting), along with Indian women’s hockey team star Vandana Katariya.

Former Indian football team captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, Faisal Ali Dar (martial arts coach) and 93-year-old Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil (an exponent of ancient martial arts kalaripayattu) are the other Padmi Shri awardees in the sports category.

The awards will be presented by the President of India in March or April at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.