National Sports Awards: Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh among a dozen Khel Ratna winners

Eleven Tokyo 2020 medallists were conferred the Khel Ratna while 35 athletes received the Arjuna Award.

By Rahul Venkat
Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Tokyo 2020 medallists Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh, Lovlina Borgohain and Ravi Kumar Dahiya were among 12 sportspersons honoured with the country’s highest sporting honour - the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

The other Khel Ratna awardees were Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, footballer Sunil Chhetri and cricketer Mithali Raj.

Tokyo Paralympics medallists Avani Lekhara, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Sumit Antil and Manish Narwal also received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award for 2021.

As many as 35 athletes - including history-making fencer Bhavani Devi, hockey player Vandana Katariya and Tokyo Paralympics medallist Bhavina Patel - were given the Arjuna Award.

The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for outstanding performances in the field of sports while the Arjuna Award is to recognise consistent performances and qualities like leadership and discipline. Both awards consider performances over a period of four years.

The awards are generally given on the occasion of National Sports Day - August 29 (Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary) - but were deferred this year due to the Olympics and Paralympics.

Athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair and table tennis coach Subramanian Raman were among those who received the Dronacharya Award.

The National Sports Awards are announced by the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The awardees will be honoured by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on November 13 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan - the official residence of the President in New Delhi.

National Sports Awards 2021 winners

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021
Name Discipline
Neeraj Chopra Athletics
Ravi Kumar Dahiya Wrestling
Lovlina Borgohain Boxing
PR Sreejesh Hockey
Avani Lekhara Para Shooting
Sumit Antil Para Athletics
Pramod Bhagat Para Badminton
Krishna Nagar Para Badminton
Manish Narwal Para Badminton
Mithali Raj Cricket
Sunil Chhetri Football
Manpreet Singh Hockey
Arjuna Award 2021
Name Discipline
Arpinder Singh Athletics
Simranjit Kaur Boxing
Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
CA Bhavani Devi Fencing
Monika Hockey
Vandana Katariya Hockey
Sandeep Narwal Kabaddi
Himani Uttam Parab Mallakhamb
Abhishek Verma Shooting
Ankita Raina Tennis
Deepak Punia Wrestling
Dilpreet Singh Hockey
Harmanpreet Singh Hockey
Rupinder Pal Singh Hockey
Surender Kumar Hockey
Amit Rohidas Hockey
Birendra Lakra Hockey
Sumit Hockey
Nilakanta Sharma Hockey
Hardik Singh Hockey
Vivek Sagar Prasad Hockey
Gurjant Singh Hockey
Mandeep Singh Hockey
Shamsher Singh Hockey
Lalit Upadhyay Hockey
Varun Kumar Hockey
Simranjeet Singh Hockey
Yogesh Kathuniya Para Athletics
Nishad Kumar Para Athletics
Praveen Kumar Para Athletics
Suhash Yathiraj Para Badminton
Singhraj Adhana Para Shooting
Bhavina Patel Para Table Tennis
Harvinder SIngh Para Archery
Sharad Kumar Para Athletics
Dronacharya Award 2021
Name Discipline
Radhakrishnan Nair Athletics
Sandhya Gurung Boxing
Pritam Siwach Hockey
Jai Prakash Nautiyal Para Shooting
Subramanian Raman Table Tennis
Dronacharya Life-time Award 2021
Name Discipline
TP Ouseph Athletics
Sarkar Talwar Cricket
Sarpal Singh Hockey
Ashan Kumar Kabaddi
Tapan Kumar Panigrahi Swimming
Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports 2021
Name Discipline
Lekha KC Boxing
Abhijeet Kunte Chess
Davinder Singh Garcha Hockey
Vikas Kumar Kabaddi
Sajjan Singh Wrestling

