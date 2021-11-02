National Sports Awards: Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh among a dozen Khel Ratna winners

Tokyo 2020 medallists Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh, Lovlina Borgohain and Ravi Kumar Dahiya were among 12 sportspersons honoured with the country’s highest sporting honour - the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

The other Khel Ratna awardees were Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, footballer Sunil Chhetri and cricketer Mithali Raj.

Tokyo Paralympics medallists Avani Lekhara, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Sumit Antil and Manish Narwal also received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award for 2021.

As many as 35 athletes - including history-making fencer Bhavani Devi, hockey player Vandana Katariya and Tokyo Paralympics medallist Bhavina Patel - were given the Arjuna Award.

The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for outstanding performances in the field of sports while the Arjuna Award is to recognise consistent performances and qualities like leadership and discipline. Both awards consider performances over a period of four years.

The awards are generally given on the occasion of National Sports Day - August 29 (Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary) - but were deferred this year due to the Olympics and Paralympics.

Athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair and table tennis coach Subramanian Raman were among those who received the Dronacharya Award.

The National Sports Awards are announced by the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The awardees will be honoured by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on November 13 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan - the official residence of the President in New Delhi.

National Sports Awards 2021 winners

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 Name Discipline Neeraj Chopra Athletics Ravi Kumar Dahiya Wrestling Lovlina Borgohain Boxing PR Sreejesh Hockey Avani Lekhara Para Shooting Sumit Antil Para Athletics Pramod Bhagat Para Badminton Krishna Nagar Para Badminton Manish Narwal Para Badminton Mithali Raj Cricket Sunil Chhetri Football Manpreet Singh Hockey

Arjuna Award 2021 Name Discipline Arpinder Singh Athletics Simranjit Kaur Boxing Shikhar Dhawan Cricket CA Bhavani Devi Fencing Monika Hockey Vandana Katariya Hockey Sandeep Narwal Kabaddi Himani Uttam Parab Mallakhamb Abhishek Verma Shooting Ankita Raina Tennis Deepak Punia Wrestling Dilpreet Singh Hockey Harmanpreet Singh Hockey Rupinder Pal Singh Hockey Surender Kumar Hockey Amit Rohidas Hockey Birendra Lakra Hockey Sumit Hockey Nilakanta Sharma Hockey Hardik Singh Hockey Vivek Sagar Prasad Hockey Gurjant Singh Hockey Mandeep Singh Hockey Shamsher Singh Hockey Lalit Upadhyay Hockey Varun Kumar Hockey Simranjeet Singh Hockey Yogesh Kathuniya Para Athletics Nishad Kumar Para Athletics Praveen Kumar Para Athletics Suhash Yathiraj Para Badminton Singhraj Adhana Para Shooting Bhavina Patel Para Table Tennis Harvinder SIngh Para Archery Sharad Kumar Para Athletics

Dronacharya Award 2021 Name Discipline Radhakrishnan Nair Athletics Sandhya Gurung Boxing Pritam Siwach Hockey Jai Prakash Nautiyal Para Shooting Subramanian Raman Table Tennis

Dronacharya Life-time Award 2021 Name Discipline TP Ouseph Athletics Sarkar Talwar Cricket Sarpal Singh Hockey Ashan Kumar Kabaddi Tapan Kumar Panigrahi Swimming