Olympic champion Alina Zagitova set to star in Dubai ice show

The figure skating gold medallist at PyeongChang 2018 will skate in ‘Sleeping Beauty’ on 4 & 5 December. She is not in contention for the coming Winter Games.

Alina Zagitova is back on the ice – in Sleeping Beauty.

The PyeongChang 2018 gold-medal winner in women’s figure skating is set to star in Sleeping Beauty: Ice Show this coming weekend (4 & 5 December) in Dubai.

Zagitova, who won gold in 2018 at age 15, last skated competitively at the Grand Prix Final in 2019. She had followed up her Olympic win with a world title in 2019, as well, adding to other major victories at the 2017 GPF, 2018 Europeans and the Russian national championships in the lead-up to the Winter Games.

The Russian is not actively competing this season, and therefore will not compete at Beijing 2022.

A year ago, as Zagitova set out to host a Russian TV ice skating show, the skater told media "we'll see" about a return to competition, but she's kept herself busy off of the ice since then, with TV gigs, sponsor appearances and a constant presence on social media.

The Dubai show is the creation of 2006 Olympic ice dance champion Tatiana Navka

