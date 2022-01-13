Odermatt stuns by edging out Kilde to win Wengen men's Super G race

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland produced a stunning run to win men's Super Giant Slalom (Super G) race in Wengen, Switzerland on Thursday (13th January), his second victory in the alpine ski discipline this season.

Odermatt's winning time of 1'29.00 on the 2.4km run also extends his lead at the top of the Overall World Cup points standings.

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde had been clear favourite to make history by winning a fourth straight Super G race on the World Cup tour, but finished second, 0.23 seconds slower than the giant slalom expert.

Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria completed the podium, finishing third on the Lauberhorn slope.

Romed Baumann and Josef Ferstl boosted their hopes of selection for the Germany team at Beijing 2022, clocking times in the top six in the final Super G race before the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games take place in February.

James Crawford of Canada was fifth fastest wearing bib 22.

Dominik Paris and Christof Innerhofer of Italy make up the top eight, ahead of two-time world champion Vincent Kriechmayr, of Austria, who missed the two downhill training runs after not being cleared to leave isolation in time to participate.

The race, which was originally due to take place in Lake Louise in November, is the fifth Super G of seven on the season. It's the first time Wengen has hosted a race in the discipline since 1994, and saw speeds of up to 140km/h - far faster than usually seen in Super G.

The men don’t have much time to recover, with two days of downhill racing to come on Friday and Saturday on the longer 4.4km course at the same venue, before Sunday's slalom.

Odermatt extends lead in race for overall standings crystal globe

Odermatt, who also won the giant slalom in Adelboden on Saturday, now holds a lead of 396 points in the men's overall season standings, ahead of Kilde and Mayer.

Kilde still leads the Super G season rankings in the race for the small globe, but his advantage has been cut to 61 points by Odermatt, with two races remaining in the discipline on the 2021/22 circuit.

Men's Super G in Wengen on 13 January 2022 - Results

1. Marco Odermatt (SUI) 1:29.00

2. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) +0.23

3. Matthias Mayer (AUT) +0.58

4. Romed Baumann (GER) +0.61

5. James Crawford (CAN) +0.77

6. Josef Ferstl (GER) +0.86

7. Dominik Paris (ITA) +0.98

8. Christof Innerhofer (ITA) +0.99

9. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) +1.03

10. Daniel Danklmaier (AUT) +1.04

Of the 52 skiers on the startlist, 48 completed the course. Full list of finishers via the FIS website here.