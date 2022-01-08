Marco Odermatt continues dominance with giant slalom win in Adelboden 

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt continued his dominance in giant slalom by claiming his fourth win of the season in Adelboden on Saturday (8 January).

In doing so the World Cup overall leader joins very exclusive company as only Jean-Claude Killy, Ingemar Stenmark, Ted Ligety and Marcel Hirscher had previously won at least four out of the first five giant slaloms in a season.

Odermatt, who led after the first run by 0.31 from Alexis Pinturault, gave the 10,000 home fans plenty to cheer about as he secured victory in two minutes 34.45 seconds.

Austria's Manuel Feller clocked the fastest time in the second run to finish 0.48 seconds behind in second place. Pinturault came in third a further 0.05 seconds behind.

"I really wanted to win and give all the Swiss guys a great show," said Odermatt.

The 24-year-old remains on top in the overall standings with 845 points and leads Norwegian alpine star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 369 points.