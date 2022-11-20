ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic bags sixth title in Turin

Serbian great Novak Djokovic powered his way to a sixth ATP Finals victory beating a tenacious Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-3 in Turin, Italy, on Sunday (20 November).

The 35-year-old Djokovic matched the tournament record held by Roger Federer and, in the process, became the oldest champion.

Both men were on point with their service games, and neither found the breakthrough on the return in the first set.

Djokovic squandered an early opportunity to take the advantage after setting up two break points on Ruud’s first service game. Unforced errors brought Ruud back into the game, with the rest of the set evolving into a tight contest.

The super Serb enjoyed another break point on 4-4, but Ruud recovered well to further frustrate Djokovic’s efforts.

But Djokovic managed to find the breakthrough late in the set, with the 21-time Grand Slam champion taking a step closer to clinching a sixth ATP Tour Finals title.

Djokovic hit his groove with his confidence growing with each winner in the second set breaking early for a 3-1 advantage.

The match came to a climactic end, with Djokovic finally coming out on top following an exhausting 36-shot rally to get within a match point. Djokovic landed the knockout blow with an ace to claim the title in style and bring the men’s tennis season to a fitting conclusion.

Earlier, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury finally tasted doubles victory at the ATP Finals, beating Olympic champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6(4), 6-2.

The American-British duo has featured in the season-ending championship of the ATP Tour for four straight years and came painstakingly close to winning the title after losing the 2021 final.

The US Open champions made it fourth-time lucky with a resounding victory over Croatian pair and, in doing so, bowed out without losing a match throughout the week. Ram and Salisbury came into the final with their tails up after exacting revenge on defending champions Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the semi-final the day before.

Pavic and Mektic won a historic first gold medal in tennis for Croatia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after beating compatriots Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 in the final of the showpiece. Mektic was denied a second ATP Finals crown after winning the 2020 title with Koolhof.