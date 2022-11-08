Caroline Garcia beats Aryna Sabalenka to capture WTA Finals title

Caroline Garcia won the WTA Finals with a straight-sets victory over Aryna Sabalenka on Monday (7 November).

Garcia beat Sabalenka 7-6(4), 6-4 in the final in Forth Worth, Texas, in the United States. It is her first WTA Finals championship, and at 29 she is the oldest winner since Serena Williams in 2014 (then 33).

"It was my first time in Texas and I really enjoyed it as well", said Garcia, who clawed her way out of a group including top-ranked Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Daria Kasatkina.

"It was a lot of aces, sometimes not too many rallies but that's our game style and I hope you enjoyed it".

There was just one break point throughout the match as the tour's biggest servers went head to head. Garcia rattled off six straight points in the tiebreaker to take the closely contested first set.

No. 6 Garcia is the second Frenchwoman to win the tournament after Amelie Mauresmo in 2005.

Sabalenka, ranked seventh, was trying to become the first player from Belarus to win the WTA Finals after eliminating Swiatek in the semi-finals.

Garcia won her fourth title of the season which included a run in the summer where she won 13 consecutive matches that propelled her to the U.S. Open semi-finals.