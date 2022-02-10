Nick Abruzzese: Top things to know about Team USA's forward

Nick Abruzzese's first-ever tweet was a simple one: "Big win for the US #Sochi2014".

The 14-year-old was cheering on the Team USA men's ice hockey team at home in Slate Hill, Orange County, New York. The US opened their campaign at Sochi 2014 with a resounding 7-1 victory over Slovakia.

Eight years later, here he is at the Winter Olympics Beijing 2022 wearing the number 16 jersey, and representing the US as they begin their quest for gold.

So how did he get here? We break it down.

The 22-year-old's father, who played hockey in New York City and was a big Rangers fan, got him into the sport. Team USA will be led by David Quinn, a former Rangers coach.

"Hockey's the biggest passion I have in my life. I've been doing it mostly my whole life. My life has really revolved around hockey. I've been very fortunate to have a lot of good memories playing this game and hope I can continue to create a lot more memories moving forward."

Abruzzese was a standout club hockey player despite his high school not having a hockey team, and he signed a letter of intent to play for Harvard in 2017, where he is now a psychology major.

The call-up

The left-handed forward has had a superb collegiate career. He was named the Ivy League Rookie of the Year in 2019/20 and has been shining ever since. He's also the team captain for Harvard, a rarity for someone that hasn't reached their senior year.

At the time Abruzzese got the call from Team USA management, his 1.62 points per game was the best in all of the top division of collegiate hockey in the US.

“It’s an incredible opportunity," he told the Times Herald-Record. "I'm really, really excited to have been selected to go over there and represent the country and play for this team. It’s by far the best honour I’ve ever had in my life.

"It was just a crazy turn of events, the whole thing. It came upon me pretty quickly."

Abruzzese is on a youthful USA team. The 2022 Olympic squad has an average age of 25.1, making it the youngest U.S. men's Olympic team since 1994.

Abruzzese: The future

Abruzzese will eventually be an NHL player. His future looks bright as he's thought to be one of the smarter players with the puck. All signs point to a player that, while slight in size in comparison to the average NHL pro, will adapt his game, find ways to protect the puck, use space effectively and create passes for his team-mates with his superb vision.

He was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, but he has no intention of leaving Harvard early to turn join the professional ranks.

When to watch Abruzzese and Team USA compete

Team USA are competing in Men's Preliminary Round Group A alongside hosts People's Republic of China, Canada and Germany.

Team USA's Ice Hockey Schedule

10 February

21:10 - Canada vs Germany (Beijing time)

12 February

12:10 - Canada vs USA (Beijing time)

13 February

21:10 - People’s Republic of China vs Canada (Beijing time)

