World Rugby Sevens Series in Cape Town: New Zealand women and Samoa men triumph in Mother City 

Vaa Apelu Maliko scored a last-minute try to hand Samoa a 12-7 victory over New Zealand to win the Cape Town leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series on Sunday (11 December).

New Zealand was on the cusp of winning both the men’s and women’s titles in the Mother City before Maliko flew over the line to give his side the lead.

Samoa now shares the top spot on the standings with South Africa with 47 points each after winning the last two tournaments between them. New Zealand is in third place, three points adrift.

The Pacific Islanders broke the stalemate shortly before the half-time break when Faafoi Falaniko found his way across the whitewash for an unconverted try (5-0). The Kiwis struck back after the break thanks to a Brady Rush five-pointer, which Tepaea Savage converted to hand them a slender two-point lead.

Maliko then crushed any hopes of a Kiwi double diving over the line a minute from time, earning the man-of-the-match accolade in the process.