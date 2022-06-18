Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Kuortane Games but nasty fall in third attempt gives cause for concern

Days after marking his return to competitive action with a silver medal and national record at the Paavo Nurmi athletics meet, Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra put on another impressive display to win the men’s javelin throw gold at the Kuortane Games 2022 in Finland on Saturday.

Neeraj Chopra’s first throw, measuring 86.69m, was enough for him to clinch the top podium. His winning throw, however, was well short of the 89.30m personal best he had logged during the Paavo Nurmi Games earlier in the week.

London 2012 gold medallist Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago won the silver with 86.64m while world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada settled for bronze with a 84.75 attempt.

Like he did at the Paavo Nurmi, Neeraj Chopra set the pace of the competition early, taking the lead after the first round throws with a 86.69m attempt - 0.05m more than Walcott.

The 24-year-old Chopra failed to log legitimate attempts with his next two throws and suffered a nasty fall during his third attempt. The Indian could be seen wincing in pain right after the fall and didn’t take any more attempts after that.

Neeraj Chopra’s compatriot Sandeep Chaudhary, a Paralympian, meanwhile, finished eighth with 60.35m.

Oliver Helander, who beat Neeraj Chopra to win gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games, didn’t start the event.

Neeraj Chopra is scheduled to travel to Sweden next for the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League before next month’s engagements at the World Athletics Championships in the USA and the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.