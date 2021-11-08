PV Sindhu, Rani Rampal receive national awards from Indian President Ram Nath Kovind

Olympians PV Sindhu and Rani Rampal received the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, respectively, from President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Both sportspersons had been conferred the national awards in 2020 but the ceremony was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two-time Olympic medallist and world badminton champion PV Sindhu was conferred the Padma Bhushan - India’s third-highest civilian award.

The Indian badminton star has previously won the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna - India’s highest sporting honour - in 2016, the Padma Shri in 2015 and the Arjuna Award in 2013.

Hockey captain Rani Rampal, who led the Indian women’s team to a fourth-place finish at Tokyo 2020, received the Padma Shri - India’s fourth-highest civilian honour. She is also a recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award in 2020.