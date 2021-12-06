National shooting championships: Rahi Sarnobat wins women’s 25m pistol title

Reigning Asian Games champion and Tokyo Olympian Rahi Sarnobat won the national shooting championships 2021 women’s 25m pistol title at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Monday.

This was Maharashtra shooter Rahi Sarnobat’s third successive national title in the women’s 25m pistol event.

Rahi Sarnobat shot a solid 37 in the final to see off a stiff challenge from 14-year-old Namyaa Kapoor of Delhi, who recently beat Indian ace Manu Bhaker to become the women’s 25m junior world champion. Kapoor’s score of 31 won her the silver.

Manu Bhaker, the reigning Youth Olympic Games and women’s 10m air pistol national champion, clinched the bronze medal with 27.

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, Odisha’s Shriyanka Sadangi won her first national crown after claiming the gold medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P).

Sadangi scored 454.9 points in a 45-shot eight-woman final, beating silver medallist Mansi Kathait (453.5) from Madhya Pradesh. West Bengal’s Ayushi Podder won bronze with 440.9.

The 64th edition of the shooting nationals, which concluded on Monday, was held concurrently at Patiala, Delhi and Bhopal.

Medallists in Olympic category events at the national shooting championships 2021

Women’s skeet: Darshna Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon, Raiza Dhillon

Men’s 10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Harsh Gupta, Saurabh Chaudhary

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Bhavesh Shekhawat, Gurpreet Singh, Anish Bhanwala, Vijay Kumar

Men’s skeet: Rajveer Singh Gill, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Niraj Kumar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Chain Singh, Sanjeev Rajput

10m pistol mixed team: Arjun Singh Cheema + Arshdeep, Saurabh Chaudhary + Devanshi

Women’s 10m air rifle: Rajshree Sancheti, Zeena Khitta, Shreya Agrawal

Mixed skeet team: Mairaj Ahmad Khan + Areeba Khan, Gurjoat Singh + Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore + Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Women’s trap: Shreyashi Singh, Pragati Dubey, Shagun Chowdhary

10m air rifle mixed team: Rajshree Anilkumar Sancheti + Paarth Makhija, Elavenil Valarivan + Keval

Men’s 50m rifle prone: Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Goldi Gurjar

Women’s 10m air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Shri Nivetha, Esha Singh

Women’s 25m air pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Namyaa Kapoor, Manu Bhaker

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Shriyanka Sadangi, Mansi Kathait, Ayushi Podder