National shooting championships: Rajshree Sancheti wins 10m air rifle title

Delhi’s Rajshree Sancheti claimed the women’s 10m air rifle title at the national shooting championships 2021 held at the M.P. State Shooting Academy range in Bhopal.

Rajshree finished the eight-woman final with a score of 251.8, 1.6 points more than Zeena Khitta of Himachal Pradesh, who won the silver medal. Local shooter Shreya Agrawal won the bronze, ending with 227.7 to bow out after the 22nd shot of the 24-shot final.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Areeba Khan claimed the mixed skeet team title in Patiala. The duo got the better of Punjab’s Gurjoat Singh and Ganemat Sekhon in the gold medal shoot-off after both pairs had tied at 34-hits a piece. Mairaj and Areeba prevailed 4-3 in the shoot-off.

Rajasthan’s Darshna Rathore, the individual skeet champion, and Anantjeet Singh Naruka clinched the bronze.

The 64th edition of the shooting nationals is being held concurrently at Patiala, Delhi and Bhopal.

Over 4,500 shooters from all over India are participating in the nationals, in both senior and junior categories. The event concludes on December 6.