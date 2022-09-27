National Games 2022 medal tally: Know the latest standing and winners

The National Games 2022 is being held across six cities, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar, in Gujarat.

Though the official start date for the 36th edition of the National Games, India’s very own homespun Olympics, is September 27, events, starting with table tennis, got underway from September 20 to avoid a clash with the world table tennis championships, which starts on September 30 in China. The National Games 2022 will conclude on October 12.

Almost 7,000 athletes from 28 Indian States, eight Union Territories and Services, the sports team of the Indian Armed Forces, are competing for medals in 36 different sports. These include traditional Olympic disciplines as well as indigenous sports like mallakhamb, kho kho and kabaddi, amongst others.

The complete list of sports which are being competed at the National Games 2022 in Gujarat are: aquatics, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, canoeing & kayaking, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, golf, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, kho-kho, lawn bowls, mallakhamb, netball, roller skating, rowing, rugby 7s, shooting, softball, soft tennis, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu and yogasana.

Services are three-time defending National Games champions, having won in 2007, 2011 and 2015. At the last edition, 2015, held in Kerala, Services won 91 gold, 33 silver and 35 bronze to record a total medals tally of 159. Though the host state won 162 medals, 54 gold, 48 silver and 60 bronze, Kerala finished second as they had fewer gold medals.

Hosts Gujarat, incidentally, won the first gold medal of the National Games 2022, clinching the men’s table tennis team title after beating Maharashtra in the finals.

West Bengal currently lead the National Games 2022 medals table with eight medals, four gold, one silver and three bronze. So far, only two teams have won at least one gold medal at the National Games 2022.

Here’s the full National Games 2022 medals table.

National Games 2022 medal tally