With Commonwealth and Asian Games in mind, SAI extends national athletics camp

A total of 117 track and field athletes will stay on in the extended senior national athletics camp in view of the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games scheduled to be held later this year.

The athletics camp began on October 15 and was to end on December 31. However, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has now extended it till March 31.

The SAI sanctioned 45 coaching and support staff for the 117 (64 male and 53 female) athletes training across five locations.

The camps are being held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala, Laxmibai National College of Physical Education in Thiruvananthapuram, SAI National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and Usha School of Athletics in Balussery.

The World Athletics Under-20 silver medalist and long jumper Shaili Singh, 17, was one of the eight late additions to the camp in November.

The camp also includes Hima Das and Tokyo Olympians Avinash Sable, Tejinderpal Singh Toor and Dutee Chand among others.

Javelin thrower and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will not participate in the camp as he is training in the USA.

The current list of athletes, pruned down to 117, have challenging qualifying marks for the upcoming Commonwealth and the Asian Games.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and javelin thrower Shivpal Singh, both Tokyo Olympians, have not made the cut for the extended camp.

Athletes shortlisted for the national camp

Men

400m: Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Naganathan Pandi, Harsh Kumar, Ayush Dabas, Vikrant Panchal, Muhammed Ajmal, Sarthak Bhambri, Kapil, Rajesh Ramesh, Karanpreet Singh and Rashid

800m and 1,500m: Manjit Singh, Ajay Kumar Saroj, Anakesh Choudhary, Krishan Kumar, Rahul, Sashi Bhushan, Abhinandan Sundaresan, Ankit and Mujmil Ameer

5,000m and 10,000m: Abhishek Pal, Dharmender, Karthik Kumar and Amit Jangir

3,000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable, Shankar Lal Swami, Balakishan, Md. Nur Hassan and Atul Poonia

400m hurdles: Ayyasamy Dharun, MP Jabir, Santhosh Kumar, Dhaval Mahesh Utekar and Thomas Mathew

Race walk: Manish Singh Rawat, Sandeep Kumar, Ram Baboo, Vikas Singh, Eknath, Juned, Suraj Pawar and Amit Khatri

Long jump: Nirmal Sabu, Muhammed Anees, Yugant Shekhar Singh and TJ Joseph

Triple jump: U Karthik, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul and Gaily Venister Devasahayam

Shot put: Tejinderpal Singh Toor, Om Prakash Singh and Karanveer Singh.

Discus throw: Abhinav, Ikram Ali Khan and Arjun Kumar

Javelin throw: Rohit Yadav, Sahil Silwal, Yashvir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Abhishek Drall

Women

100m and 200m: Dutee Chand, S Dhanalakshmi, Hima Das, AK Daneshwari, PD Anjali, NS Simi, Kaveri Patil and Nitya Gandhe

400m: Anjali Devi, M R Poovamma, VK Vismaya, Priya H Mohan, V Revathi, V Subha, Summy, Rachna, Nancy, R Vithya, Dandi Jyotika Sri and Jisna Mathew

800m, 1,500m and 5,000m: Lili Das, PU Chitra, Chanda and Chatru Gumnaram

5,000m and 10,000m: Kavita Yadav

Marathon: Sudha Singh

3000m steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba

Race walk: Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami, Sonal Sukhwal, Ramandeep Kaur and Ravina

Long jump: Shaili Singh, Renu, Ancy Sojan and Pooja Saini

Shot put: Manpreet Kaur Sr., Abha Kathua and Kachnar Choudhary

Discus throw: Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur, Nidhi Rani and Sunita

Javelin throw: Annu Rani, Kumari Sharmila and Sanjana Choudhary

Hammer throw: Manju Bala and Sarita R Singh

Heptathlon: Purnima Hembram, Mareena George, Sonu Kumari and Kajal