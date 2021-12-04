Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to train in USA till March next year

Tokyo Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra is set to travel to the United States of America for a 90-day training camp at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre to prepare for the 2022 season.

Neeraj Chopra was originally slated to train in Potchefstroom in South Africa but the trip was cancelled due to the spread of the new coronavirus strain called Omicron or B.1.1.529.

The 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra will fly out to the USA on Sunday.

Neeraj Chopra’s coach and biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz will travel to the USA with Indian javelin thrower. The camp will end March 4.

The Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre is a facility for Olympic and Paralympic athletes in San Diego, California. It offers support for eight Olympic sports including track and field. About 4,000 athletes train at Chula Vista every year.

There, Neeraj Chopra will start his preparations for the 2022 season, which includes the World Athletics Championships in Oregon USA, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.