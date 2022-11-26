Select your language
Bruce Mouat leads Scotland to European men's crown as Danish women end 28-year wait

Britain's Olympic silver medallists from Beijing secured their third European title in Östersund, Sweden with Switzerland having to settle for silver in both finals.

4 min By Jo Gunston
Team Mouat celebrate gold for Scotland at 2022 European Curling Championships
(Picture by © WCF / Celine Stucki)

Scotland's Team Mouat clinched their third men's European Curling Championship title in Östersund, Sweden on Saturday (26 November).

The Olympic silver medallists from Beijing 2022 edged past Switzerland 5-4 to retain their crown with skip Bruce Mouat exectuting a double runback with the final stone of the 10th end to take victory.

Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, and Hammy McMillan defeated the 2021 world bronze medallists after Switzerland's women had also suffered an agonising final defeat.

"This one means a lot," said 28-year-old Mouat who described his reaction to the clock counting down to one of his throws as "calm panic".

The Swiss team of Yannick Schwaller (skip), Benoit Schwarz, Sven Michel and Pablo Lachat had a chance to win the title for the first time since 1992, but Mouat held his nerve to deny them.

Mouat now has three European golds from three appearances at the competition.

With Olympic gold medal winning skip Niklas Edin out injured, Sweden lost out in the bronze medal match to Italy.

Joel Retornaz's rink scored a double in the ninth end to lead 9-7, and then stole a single in the 10th to beat Oskar Eriksson's men 10-7 and secure a second consecutive European bronze.

2022 European Curling Championships: Men's Results

1 Scotland
2 Switzerland
3 Italy
4 Sweden
5 Norway
6 Turkey
7 Czech Republic
8 Germany
9 Spain
10 Denmark

Scotland, Switzerland, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Turkey, Czech Republic and Germany qualify for the 2023 Men’s World Curling Championships in Ottawa, Canada from 1-9 April.

Denmark's women edge out Swiss for long-awaited triumph

Denmark claimed the women’s title with a thrilling extra-end success against Switzerland.

Skip Madeleine Dupont, third Mathilde Halse, second Denise Dupont and lead My Larsen celebrated wildly after clinching a second European title for the Danish women and their first since 1994.

Madeleine and sister Denise were both part of the last Denmark side to make the women's final, going down to Sweden, 7-4 in 2002. This time around, however, they achieved their objective.

On being asked how it felt to be European champion, Madeleine Dupont said, “I don’t know how it feels… I’ve just tried it [being champion] for a minute. It’s going to be a really good feeling for the rest of the year. I can’t remember the last time I got a gold medal in anything in curling... I don’t know what to say, I’m just very excited.”

Reigning world champions Switzerland played their part in a nip-and-tuck match that saw the teams level at 3-3 in the eighth end.

In the ninth, fourth Alina Paetz - who played alongside skip Silvana Tirinzoni, second Carole Howald and lead Briar Schwaller-Huerlimann - scored one point to take a 4-3 lead. But Madeleine Dupont scored a single in the 10th to force an extra end.

In a thrilling finale, Paetz had the hammer and was left with a double take-out to win it. But her line was slightly off and Denmark scored four to take an 8-4 victory.

Following the retirement of Beijing gold medallists Eve Muirhead and Vicky Wright, a new-look Scotland rink took bronze against Italy.

Rebecca Morrison's rink claimed victory over Italy - skipped by Beijing mixed doubles gold medallist Stefania Constantini - running out 9-5 winners.

2022 European Curling Championships: Women's Results

Final standings

1 Denmark
2 Switzerland
3 Scotland
4 Italy
5 Sweden
6 Turkey
7 Germany
8 Norway
9 Hungary
10 Latvia

Sweden will have a team at the 2023 Women’s World Curling Championships in Sandviken, Sweden 18-26 March courtesy of being hosts, while the top seven teams in this competition – Denmark, Switzerland, Scotland, Italy, Turkey, Germany and Norway also qualify.

