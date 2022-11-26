Scotland's Team Mouat clinched their third men's European Curling Championship title in Östersund, Sweden on Saturday (26 November).

The Olympic silver medallists from Beijing 2022 edged past Switzerland 5-4 to retain their crown with skip Bruce Mouat exectuting a double runback with the final stone of the 10th end to take victory.

Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, and Hammy McMillan defeated the 2021 world bronze medallists after Switzerland's women had also suffered an agonising final defeat.

"This one means a lot," said 28-year-old Mouat who described his reaction to the clock counting down to one of his throws as "calm panic".

The Swiss team of Yannick Schwaller (skip), Benoit Schwarz, Sven Michel and Pablo Lachat had a chance to win the title for the first time since 1992, but Mouat held his nerve to deny them.

Mouat now has three European golds from three appearances at the competition.

With Olympic gold medal winning skip Niklas Edin out injured, Sweden lost out in the bronze medal match to Italy.

Joel Retornaz's rink scored a double in the ninth end to lead 9-7, and then stole a single in the 10th to beat Oskar Eriksson's men 10-7 and secure a second consecutive European bronze.