Olympic curling champion Vicky Wright of GB's Team Muirhead retires to focus on nursing and family

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic gold medallist Vicky Wright announced on Tuesday (17 May) that she is officially retiring from full-time curling.

The 28-year-old was part of the British women's rink, skipped by Eve Muirhead, that clinched the country’s only gold medal in China earlier this year.

It was a victory made even sweeter for Wright who balanced her international curling commitments with her career as an National Health Service (NHS) nurse in the UK, including being on the frontline during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On the back of what can only be described as the most incredible experience winning Olympic gold in Beijing, it is with much pride I announced my retirement from full-time curling to fully invest my time into a nursing career and family," Wright wrote in a post on social media.

“My journey to this point has not been without challenges, mainly balancing the demands of training full-time with working a few shifts per week in a highly pressure hospital environment.

"Having a strong perspective on life is something I pride myself on and I am incredibly proud of how I achieved my curling goals, particularly in this last year when I kept up my shift work as an NHS Staff Nurse during a global pandemic."

There was an expectation that Beijing 2022 might be a golden one for Britain’s female curlers after they clinched the European Championship title last December representing Scotland.

However, a topsy-turvy round-robin showing in China by Team Muirhead duly reminded them, and hopeful British fans, that when it comes to Olympic curling, nothing is promised to anyone.

On the final day of the Games, just a few hours after Team GB’s men’s rink won silver in their final against Sweden, Wright and team stepped up to bring home gold, defeating Japan 10-3 in the final.