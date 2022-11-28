Cameroon’s Roger Milla struck right at the beginning of the second half to become the oldest player to score in a World Cup. He was 42 years, 1 month and eight days old.

Ernst Willimowski (Poland) - Four goals vs Brazil at France 1938

One of the most prolific European footballers of the 40s, Ernst Willimowski was the first player to score four goals in a FIFA World Cup match.

In the round of 16 match at France 1938, Willimowski went toe to toe against the mighty Brazilians and forced the match into extra time. However, his four goals, including one in the 118th minute, were not enough to give Poland the win. Brazil won 6-5 after Leonidas struck a hat-trick for them.

Ademir de Menezes (Brazil) - Four goals vs Sweden at Brazil 1950

Hosts Brazil made it to the final round of the 1950 World Cup on the back of two wins and a draw in the opening stage, where Selecao forward Ademir de Menezes struck three times.

The best of Ademir came in the final-round match against Sweden as he found the back of the net four times, twice on either side of the break, guiding Brazil to a 7-1 victory.

Brazil finished runners-up in the tournament, behind Uruguay, but Ademir won the Golden Boot for his tally of nine goals.

Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) - Four goals vs Germany at Switzerland 1954

At the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland, Hungary ran riot against Germany after Sandor Kocsis struck four goals to beat the Germans 8-3 in the group stage.

Kocsis opened his tally in the third minute and scored again in the 21st, 67th and 78th minutes. Nandor Hidegkuti, Ferenc Puskas, and Jozsef Toth were also on the score sheet for Hungary.

Germany and Hungary faced each other again in the final but this time, the Germans won 3-2.

Sandor Kocsis took home the Golden Boot award after scoring 11 goals in the World Cup.

Just Fontaine (France) - Four goals vs Germany at Sweden 1958

Just Fontaine’s performance at the 1958 World Cup is one of the finest ever in the global showpiece.

The French striker scored in every single match he played at the tournament, including four against defending champions Germany in the third-place contest. The four-goal haul helped the French win 6-3.

Just Fontaine’s 13 goals at Sweden 1958 earned him the record for the most goals in a single FIFA World Cup.

Eusebio (Portugal) - Four goals vs North Korea at England 1966

One of the greatest players to don the Portuguese jersey, Eusebio helped his country complete a remarkable comeback against North Korea at the 1966 World Cup.

Trailing 3-0 against the Asian side in the quarter-final, Eusebio singlehandedly completed the turnaround by slamming four goals in little more than 30 minutes. Jose Augusto added one more to make it 5-3.

Portugal lost the semi-final but won the third-place match, achieving their best finish at a FIFA World Cup to this day.

Emilio Butragueno (Spain) - Four goals vs Denmark at Mexico 1986

In a round of 16 match against Denmark at the 1986 World Cup, Spanish striker Emilio Butragueno scored four goals to chalk up a memorable 5-1 victory.

Butragueno equalised in the first half and racked up three more in the second to become the sixth footballer to score four or more times in a single match at the World Cup.

Spain, however, lost to Belgium on penalties in the quarter-final.

Overall, Butragueno scored 26 times for La Roja, a record which stood for a long time.