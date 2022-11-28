Seven players have scored more than four or more goals in a single football World Cup match, till date.
Scoring goals for your country at the FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of success for most football players. And then there are some who break records while achieving this feat.
While the pressure to perform at the football World Cup can take a toll on the best of players, a few of them went on a scoring spree to set the record for the most goals scored in a FIFA World Cup match.
In 22 editions of the FIFA World Cup, seven players have scored four or more goals in a match while 52 players have netted a hat-trick.
|Player
|Goals
|Team
|Opposition
|World Cup
|Oleg Salenko
|5
|Russia
|Cameroon
|1994
|Ernst Willimowski
|4
|Poland
|Brazil
|1938
|Ademir
|4
|Brazil
|Sweden
|1950
|Sandor Kocsis
|4
|Hungary
|Germany
|1954
|Just Fontaine
|4
|France
|Germany
|1958
|Eusebio
|4
|Portugal
|North Korea
|1966
|Butragueno
|4
|Spain
|Denmark
|1986
Russian striker Oleg Salenko holds the record for the most goals scored in a FIFA World Cup match. His five goals against Cameroon at the 1994 World Cup in the USA continue to be a record.
Playing in the group stage, Oleg Salenko scored thrice in the first half, including a penalty towards the end of the first session. The then 25-year-old netted in the 72nd and 75th minute again to take his tally to five as Russia beat Cameroon 6-1.
Cameroon’s Roger Milla struck right at the beginning of the second half to become the oldest player to score in a World Cup. He was 42 years, 1 month and eight days old.
One of the most prolific European footballers of the 40s, Ernst Willimowski was the first player to score four goals in a FIFA World Cup match.
In the round of 16 match at France 1938, Willimowski went toe to toe against the mighty Brazilians and forced the match into extra time. However, his four goals, including one in the 118th minute, were not enough to give Poland the win. Brazil won 6-5 after Leonidas struck a hat-trick for them.
Hosts Brazil made it to the final round of the 1950 World Cup on the back of two wins and a draw in the opening stage, where Selecao forward Ademir de Menezes struck three times.
The best of Ademir came in the final-round match against Sweden as he found the back of the net four times, twice on either side of the break, guiding Brazil to a 7-1 victory.
Brazil finished runners-up in the tournament, behind Uruguay, but Ademir won the Golden Boot for his tally of nine goals.
At the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland, Hungary ran riot against Germany after Sandor Kocsis struck four goals to beat the Germans 8-3 in the group stage.
Kocsis opened his tally in the third minute and scored again in the 21st, 67th and 78th minutes. Nandor Hidegkuti, Ferenc Puskas, and Jozsef Toth were also on the score sheet for Hungary.
Germany and Hungary faced each other again in the final but this time, the Germans won 3-2.
Sandor Kocsis took home the Golden Boot award after scoring 11 goals in the World Cup.
Just Fontaine’s performance at the 1958 World Cup is one of the finest ever in the global showpiece.
The French striker scored in every single match he played at the tournament, including four against defending champions Germany in the third-place contest. The four-goal haul helped the French win 6-3.
Just Fontaine’s 13 goals at Sweden 1958 earned him the record for the most goals in a single FIFA World Cup.
One of the greatest players to don the Portuguese jersey, Eusebio helped his country complete a remarkable comeback against North Korea at the 1966 World Cup.
Trailing 3-0 against the Asian side in the quarter-final, Eusebio singlehandedly completed the turnaround by slamming four goals in little more than 30 minutes. Jose Augusto added one more to make it 5-3.
Portugal lost the semi-final but won the third-place match, achieving their best finish at a FIFA World Cup to this day.
In a round of 16 match against Denmark at the 1986 World Cup, Spanish striker Emilio Butragueno scored four goals to chalk up a memorable 5-1 victory.
Butragueno equalised in the first half and racked up three more in the second to become the sixth footballer to score four or more times in a single match at the World Cup.
Spain, however, lost to Belgium on penalties in the quarter-final.
Overall, Butragueno scored 26 times for La Roja, a record which stood for a long time.
