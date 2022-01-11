Morgan Hurd reveals she had surgery to repair torn ACL

2017 world gymnastics all-around champion Morgan Hurd can't catch a break.

The 20-year-old gymnast, who recently moved her longtime home in Delaware to Gainesville, Florida, to join the women's gymnastics team at the University of Florida, revealed Monday evening (10 January) that she had undergone the eighth surgery of her career to repair a torn ACL.

"Apparently, I partially tore my ACL last year and just didn’t know and then tore the rest about a week before leaving for UF," Hurd, who starred in the Olympic Channel original series 'All Around,' said on Twitter. "I was excited for a new challenge but uh, I don’t think this is what I intended."

The five-time worlds medallist appeared to be on track for a berth to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after an impressive win at the American Cup in March 2020.

But while Hurd trained through the year of Olympic postponement, she underwent multiple elbow surgeries including one in March 2021. She could only recover to compete on two events at last year's U.S. Championships and was not allowed to petition to June's Olympic Trials.

“I was just so frustrated that my body was completely failing me,” Hurd told Olympics.com in November. “I was nervous to do my gymnastics just because I wasn't sure how it was going to go. I was scared to injure myself and just things like that. It was a really tough time.”