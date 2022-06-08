Mithali Raj, India legend, retires from all forms of cricket

Former Indian women’s cricket team captain and batting lynchpin Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of the game on Wednesday. It brings to an end an illustrious career spanning over 23 years.

Born on December 3, 1982, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Mithali Raj took up the sport at the age of 10. She burst onto the scene after scoring an unbeaten 114 on her ODI debut against Ireland in 1999 at the age of 16.

Since then, Mithali Raj has gone on to become the all-time leading run-getter in women’s international cricket and has shattered many records both as captain and batter.

Mithali Raj’s tally of 10868 runs across all formats is the highest among all women cricketers. However, Mithali Raj’s biggest achievement came in 2014 when she led India to their first Test series victory in England.

“I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear India blues... the journey was full of highs and some lows,” Mithali Raj wrote on her social media post.

“Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end,” Mithali Raj added.

Mithali Raj is the only Indian skipper, men or women, to have led India to two World Cup finals - once in 2005 and then in 2017. She also holds the record for playing the most number of World Cups - five - in women’s cricket.

The Indian batting stalwart has scored 7805 ODI runs in 232 matches, at an average of over 50. After becoming India’s youngest captain at the age of 22, Mithali Raj went on to lead the country in 155 ODIs - also the most in women’s cricket.

In the T20 Internationals, the format which will be used for the Commonwealth Games 2022, Mithali Raj has scored 2364 runs in 89 T20Is and has the highest average among Indians.

“I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is very bright,” she added.

Mithali Raj played her last international match against South Africa at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in March 2022 and helped India post 274.

Though India lost the match, 39-year-old Mithali Raj had scored 68 runs and will end her career ranked No.7 in the ODI batting rankings.