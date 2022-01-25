Mikhail Kolyada pulls out of Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022

ROC figure skating star Mikhail Kolyada will not compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after testing positive for COVID.

According to a press release from the Figure Skating Federation of Russia on Tuesday (25 January), the 2018 world bronze medallist started feeling unwell 'a few days ago'.

The skater was isolated from his training group, and tested positive before departing for their pre-Games camp in Krasnoyarsk.

18-year-old Evgeni Semenenko, who was named as the men's substitute when the ROC named their Olympic roster on 20 January, will take Kolyada's place in Beijing. Kolyada and Semenenko share a coach, Alexei Mishin. The teen won bronze this year at Skate Canada International and placed fifth at the European Championships earlier this month.

