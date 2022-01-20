ROC reveals 18 skaters set for Beijing Olympics, led by world record holder Kamila Valieva

Some of the best figure skaters in the world have had their tickets officially punched for next month's Olympic Games Beijing 2022.

The ROC announced its 18-athlete Olympic skating roster for Beijing on Thursday (20 January), including three men, three women, three pairs teams and three ice dance duos.

World record holder Kamila Valieva, just 15, leads a women's trio which will contend to sweep the podium. She's joined by reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova, 17, and another 17 year old, Alexandra Trusova, who won bronze at worlds in 2021.

Shcherbakova's fellow world champs Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov will compete in pairs, as well as the reigning world champs in ice dance, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov.

Veteran Mikhail Kolyada will head to his second Games, leading the three-man team which has been bolstered by 18-year-old Mark Kondratiuk, who has been a surprise winner at both Russian nationals and the European Championships in the last month.

One of the biggest surprises of the announcement saw women's hopeful Elizaveta Tuktamysheva named as a substitute.

The full team roster is:

Men: Mark Kondratyuk, Andrey Mozalev, Mikhail Kolyada

Mark Kondratyuk, Andrey Mozalev, Mikhail Kolyada Women: Kamila Valieva, Anna Shcherbakova, Alexandra Trusova

Kamila Valieva, Anna Shcherbakova, Alexandra Trusova Pairs: Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov, Evgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov, Alexandra Boykova/Dmitry Kozlovsky.

Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov, Evgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov, Alexandra Boykova/Dmitry Kozlovsky. Ice dance: Victoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov, Alexandra Stepanova/Ivan Bukin, Diana Davis/Gleb Smolkin.

The ROC squad will also be favourite to stand atop the podium in the figure skating team event. The team event runs 4-7 February. The men's individual event follows starting 8 February, then the ice dance, women's singles and pairs disciplines.

See the full figure skating schedule here.