FIH Pro League 2022-23 hockey: Mandeep Singh’s late brace hands India dramatic win over New Zealand

The Indian men’s hockey team came from two goals behind to beat New Zealand 4-3 in its opening match of the FIH Pro League 2022-23 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Friday.

Mandeep Mor (13’), captain Harmanpreet Singh (41’) and Mandeep Singh (51’, 56’) scored India’s goals while Sam Lane (22’, 35’), Jake Smith (34’) got the goals for New Zealand.

New Zealand looked the better side in the early stages, making good use of the right flank and keeping the Indian team pegged back in its own half of the field. However, as the quarter progressed, India grew into the match and slowly started mounting the pressure on the visitors' goal.

After Kiwi goalkeeper Dominic Dixon made crucial interventions to deny India two opportunities to take the lead, Mandeep Mor finally broke the deadlock with a thunderous strike from the right. Dixon had little time to react as the ball sped into the far corner minutes before the first-quarter hooter.

It was Mandeep Mor’s maiden international goal for India and the first goal of the 2022-23 season of the FIH Pro League.

The second quarter saw India come out all guns blazing but despite creating several chances, Harmanpreet Singh’s side couldn’t add to their lead. New Zealand, who created very little, drew level in the 22nd minute.

The Kiwis were awarded a penalty stroke after a foul by the Indian players while defending a penalty corner. Sam Lane comfortably converted past India goalkeeper Krishna Pathak Bahadur to restore parity.

The teams walked into the break tied at 1-1.

Both the teams threw caution to the wind in search of the all-important third goal and eventually it was the visitors who capitalised. Jake Smith scored a lovely field goal to give New Zealand the lead for the first time in the match in the 34th minute and just a minute later, Sam Lane converted a penalty corner past PR Sreejesh to double the away team’s advantage.

India, though, shook off the shock and pulled one back almost immediately. Mandeep Singh was brought down inside the New Zealand penalty circle, resulting in a penalty stroke.

Harmanpreet Singh, who has been handed the captaincy of the Indian team in place of the regular Manpreet Singh, converted with poise to make it 3-2. However, with Sumit shown a yellow card just before the third quarter ended, India had to play with a man down for almost seven minutes of the final quarter.

A man up, New Zealand looked to make the advantage count and mounted waves after waves of attacks but India defended resolutely and continued to look for counter-attacking opportunities.

One such move yielded the all-important goal for the home team as Mandeep Singh managed the slightest of touches to a Mandeep Mor shot to beat the Kiwi goalkeeper in the 51st minute.

Five minutes later, Mandeep Singh struck again and blazed a shot past Dixon to drag India back into the lead.

In what was a dramatic conclusion to the match, India successfully defended three back-to-back penalty corners in the final seconds to secure the win. It was also India’s 13th win over New Zealand in 22 meetings.

India’s next match in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 will be against Spain on October 30.