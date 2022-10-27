FIH Pro League 2022-23 hockey, live streaming: India start vs New Zealand and Spain in Bhubaneswar - schedule

The Indian men’s hockey team will start its FIH Pro League 2022-23 campaign with double header matches against New Zealand and Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The India vs New Zealand opener is scheduled on Friday. All matches will be live streamed.

Having finished fourth and third in the last two seasons of the FIH Pro League respectively, the Graham Reid-coached Indian side will look to at least break into the top two this time around.

Hockey India has already named a 22-member Indian hockey team for the upcoming matches against Spain and New Zealand.

Harmanpreet Singh will captain the side while experienced midfielder Manpreet Singh, who captained India to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will be vice-captain.

“We are continuing to expand the leadership skills of the group with Harmanpreet Singh being selected as captain for these first four games,” Graham Reid said about the decision.

Harmanpreet Singh has been India’s standout player for the last few years and was named the men’s FIH Player of the Year for the last two years in succession.

Following the four matches in Bhubaneswar this year, India’s next match in the FIH Pro league 2022-23 will be in May next year, after the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup, to be held in India in January. The Indian men’s hockey team will play its remaining FIH Pro League home fixtures in Rourkela before traveling abroad.

FIH Pro League 2022-23: Indian men’s hockey team schedule for Bhubaneswar

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Friday, October 28, 2022: India vs New Zealand - 7:10 PM IST

Sunday, October 30: India vs Spain - 7:10 PM IST

Friday, November 4: India vs New Zealand - 7:10 PM IST

Sunday, November 6: India vs Spain - 7:10 PM IST

Where to watch FIH Pro League 2022-23 live in India

The India vs New Zealand and Spain Men’s FIH Pro League 2022-23 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Men's FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Indian team for Men’s FIH Pro League matches vs New Zealand and Spain

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Sumit, Manpreet Singh (vice-captain), Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd Raheel Mouseen

Forwards: S Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh