Meet the new surfing faces making a name on the WSL tour

There's no question surfing's Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was a flying success.

World and Olympic champion's Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira led the way, but who are the rising stars?

Olympics.com presents four young athletes who have been making waves in their first season competing on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT).

Barron Mamiya

As far as seasons go, Hawaii's Barron Mamiya has had quite the ride. And it's not over yet.

In a matter of weeks his life changed quite substantially.

The 22-year-old was given a wildcard entry to Pipeline in January, and close to beating 11-time-world champion Kelly Slater. He was then awarded an injury replacement entry for the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach event which he won.

Victory saw him shoot to the top of the leaderboard and thanks to another injury replacement opportunity, he headed to Portugal wearing the coveted leader's yellow jersey.

From not even being on the tour to being ranked number one in the world. His rise sure has been fast and furious: he's currently tied-fourth in the rankings with Slater.

His trajectory so far is promising and there's more to come as Mamiya has earned enough points in the first five events of the year to survive the mid-season cut, where 36 surfers are reduced to 24. The good news is, we will we see more of him on tour both this year and next. In making the cut he also earns a spot on the 2023 tour.

Gabriela Bryan

Twenty and on fire.

Gabriela Bryan may be a Championship tour rookie, but she's already beating veterans.

The powerful surfer finessed her skills in her home of Hawaii and Indonesia and has showed much promise in her junior career.

In 2019 alone Bryan won the ISA World Juniors title in the Girls under-18 category and also defended her Sunset Pro Junior Champs title.

The following season saw her come of age on the 2020 Challenger Series. She took out the title which secured her a place on this year's 'dream tour'.

In 2022 she's stepping it up another notch. In February she beat seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, where she finished third.

She's now on cusp on making history in becoming the first female rookie to make the mid-season cut. Through to the semi-finals of the Margaret River Pro in Australia, Bryan is hoping to claim one of the two women's spots remaining.

Keep an eye on this regular footed surfer for years to come.

Jake Marshall

Hailing from Encinitas, California, Jake Marshall has lived and breathed surfing his whole life.

The 23-year-old has been learning quick in his inaugural season on the Championship Tour.

He shook things up in just the second event of the year at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach when he defeated two-time world champion John John Florence. He finished fifth overall and since then has accumulated enough points to keep his spot on tour for the rest of the season.

The American says making the tour this year was a dream come true, especially having struggled with injuries after finishing his junior career.

Marshall told the WSL, "To be here is really cool, but I try to keep working super hard and live every day in the moment because it can always get taken away from you, just like that. I'm super grateful"

Jackson Baker

From down under to the world.

Jackson Baker is making a statement in world surfing, not just because of his physical presence.

The 2022 rookie has done what was needed to earn a place on tour for the remainder of the season, after some tight contests.

Making the cut is a big deal, especially for a rookie considering the likes of Conner Coffin and Morgan Cibilic, who finished fourth and fifth on the tour last year, did not make the cut.

"To actually be on tour, have my own number, have my name on my back and to surf a heat against some of my heros is a pretty surreal feeling," Jackson Baker told WSL.

The 25-year-old has dedicated his season to his mother who passed away before she could see her son achieve his dream of making it on the circuit.

"She's my biggest inspiration," Baker says.

The Australian has a strong and impressive style, utilising his size to make big turns and show impressive spray, which is a surefire way to impress the judges.

But he hopes to let more than just his surfing do the talking.

"I want to inspire people, or kids, or who has lost a parent or who has lost anyone. What you do from that point forward really shapes who you are and how you move on from that. You can still achieve great things. I don't just want to be renowned as a professional surfer, I want to be renowned as a nice hard working bloke that achieved his dreams."