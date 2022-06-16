How to watch Australia's swimming stars at the 2022 FINA World Championships - Schedule and preview

Olympic gold medallists Kaylee McKeown, Kyle Chalmers and Zac Stubblety-Cook will headline Australia's star-studded swimming team at the 2022 FINA World Championships.

Fans can also expect to see new talent emerge from Down Under, with Tokyo 2020 stand-out performers Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon choosing to skip the event in order to concentrate on the Commonwealth Games.

McKeown became the women's backstroke GOAT in 2021, breaking the 100m world record before winning the 100 and 200-metre double at the Olympics.

But the 20-year-old will have to manage her energy carefully if she is to win those events in Budapest, having added the gruelling 200 medley to her busy Worlds programme.

Rio 2016 men's Olympic 100 free champion Chalmers made a late decision to compete at Worlds, after qualifying in the unfamiliar 100 butterfly at the Australian Swimming Championships in May.

Expect fireworks from Stubblety-Cook, who secured a stunning men's 200 breaststroke win at Tokyo 2020 before breaking that world record at the national championships.

Kaylee McKeown's schedule at 2022 FINA World Championships (individual events)

Heats begin at 09:00 CEST (GMT+2) with semi-finals beginning at 18:00 the same day. Finals start the next day at 18:00 CEST unless stated.

Saturday 18 June

200 Individual medley heats and semi-finals

Sunday 19 June

100 Backstroke heats and semi-finals

200 Individual medley final (subject to qualification)

Monday 20 June

100 Backstroke final (subject to qualification)

Thursday 23 June

200 Backstroke heats and semi-finals

Thursday 24 June

200 Backstroke final (subject to qualification)

Kyle Chalmers' schedule at 2022 FINA World Championships (individual events)

Heats begin at 09:00 CEST (GMT+2) with semi-finals beginning at 18:00 the same day. Finals start the next day at 18:00 CEST unless stated.

Thursday 23 June

100 Butterfly heats and semi-finals

Friday 24 June

100 Butterfly final (subject to qualification)

Zac Stubblety-Cook's schedule at 2022 FINA World Championships (individual events)

Heats begin at 09:00 CEST (GMT+2) with semi-finals beginning at 18:00 the same day. Finals start the next day at 18:00 CEST unless stated.

Wednesday 22 June

200 Breaststroke heats and semi-finals

Thursday 23 June

200 Breaststroke final (subject to qualification)

How to watch Australia at the 2022 FINA World Championships

Click here for details on where to watch the action online and on TV in your region.

Some of the events will be also available for pay-per-view on the FINA Official Facebook Page.

Finally, Olympics.com will be on the ground in Budapest, so make sure to check out our daily live blog.