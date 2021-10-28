Kyle Chalmers breaks Australian record at FINA Swimming World Cup in Kazan

Kyle Chalmers continued his sensational 2021 Swimming World Cup campaign with a new Australian short course record in the men's 50m freestyle on Thursday (28 October).

On an exciting night of action at the fourth and final World Cup stop in Kazan, Russia, there were also wins for overall World Cup leaders Matthew Sates and Emma McKeon, while Tom Shields, Kira Toussaint, and Arno Kamminga maintained their unbeaten runs.

Having come close to breaking the short course 100m free world record last week in Doha, big things were expected of Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Chalmers in Kazan.

And so it was as the 23-year-old touched home in 20.86 to seal first place in the 50m free, ahead of second-placed Valdimir Morozov who beat his Australian rival at last week's event in Doha.

Netherlands swimmer Jesse Puts rounded off the podium in third.

Chalmers' compatriot Emma McKeon bounced back from a rare defeat in Doha to land her third women's 50m free title of the season.

The 27-year-old, who won a record four Olympic gold medals at Tokyo 2020, stopped the clock in 23.53 to top an all Australian podium that features Madi Wilson and Holly Barratt in second and third place respectively. Sweden's Michelle Coleman tied for bronze.

Break out star Matthew Sates came from behind to seal victory in the men's 400m free.

After another epic tussle with half-way leader Danys Rapsys it was the South African who pulled away with victory in 3.38.28, with the Lithuanian in second and Daniil Shatalov in third.

Flying Dutchwoman Kira Toussaint won her fourth-consecutive women's 50m backstroke in a time of 25.87.

Holly Barratt finished second 0.38 back, with Daria Vaskina in third.

On a successful night for the Netherlands, Arno Kamminga maintained his own unbeaten run in the men's 100m breaststroke.

The double Olympic silver medallist was ahead at halfway and increased his pace in the second half of the race to seal a new Dutch record of 55.82. Fabian Schwingenschlogl set a German record of 56.16 in second, with Anton Chupkov third.

Elsewhere, USA star Tom Shields underlined his dominance in the men's 100m fly, winning in a time of 49.20. Szebasztian Szabo was second with Pavel Samusenko in third.

Kliment Kolesnikov won a heavyweight showdown in the men's 100m individual medley.

The Russian Federation swimmer out-touched Seto Daiya of Japan to claim top spot, with Sates winning his second medal of the evening in third.

The action continues on Friday (29 October), where Chalmers will be looking to break the men's 100m freestyle world record.

Click here for a full list of winners on Day 1 in Kazan.