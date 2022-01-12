MC Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, four other Tokyo Olympians to join national boxing camps

MC Mary Kom and Amit Panghal were among the six Tokyo Olympians who were added to the ongoing national camps for Indian boxers.

The women’s camp is being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi while the men’s training is underway at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala. Both camps will continue till March 14.

Manish Kaushik, Satish Kumar, Vikas Krishan and Ashish Kumar are the other four Tokyo 2020 participants who will be joining the camp, which started on January 3.

A total of 63 male boxers across different weight categories and 27 coaching and support staff have been in the national camp at NIS, Patiala.

Meanwhile in Delhi, 57 women’s boxers, including Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, and 25 coaching and support staff, are already in the camp.

The six Olympian boxers were exempted from the last national camp in December since they were either recovering from injuries or training at home. They also skipped the national championships held in October.

With the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games scheduled later this year, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had requested the six boxers’ inclusion to ramp up their preparations. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) approved the recommendation.