India’s major sporting events engagements in 2022: From Winter Olympics to Asian Games

After an eventful 2021 with several highs, 2022 is poised to be a crucial year for Indian sports.

Indian athletes and sports fans alike can look forward to a packed sports calendar in 2022.

Barring important annual events like the world championships, Grand Slam tennis, etc, various multi-sport events like Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the Women's FIH Hockey World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands highlight a very sporty 2022.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be seen defending his javelin throw titles at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. The 24-year-old will also be chasing his first world championships medal in July, having missed the 2019 edition due to a back injury.

Even though India won’t participate in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar towards the end of the year, the quadrennial showpiece will also hold considerable interest for Indian football fans.

Indian football, women’s football in particular, is looking forward to 2022 as a breakthrough year with the country hosting and competing in two major tournaments - the AFC Women's Asian Cup in January and the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October.

Badminton players will also be in focus in 2022 after PV Sindhu’s bronze – her second Olympic medal – at Tokyo 2020 and Kidambi Srikanth’s historic men’s singles silver at the 2021 worlds. Indian shuttlers will be expected to shine at the big BWF World Tour events in 2022 like All England Open, world tour finals and world championships

Sports fans will only pray that the coronavirus doesn’t impact the 2022 calendar..

Here’s a look at the big sporting events India will be looking forward to in 2022.

Major sporting events in 2022 for India - calendar