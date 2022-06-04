Manchester World Athletics Continental Tour: India’s Ankesh Chaudhary finishes seventh in 800m

Indian middle distance runners Ankesh Chaudhary and Krishan Kumar finished seventh and eighth, respectively, at the Manchester World Athletics Continental Tour 2022 on Friday.

Ankesh Chaudhary clocked 1:49.13 while Krishan Kumar completed his course in 1:49.54 to finish 1-2 in Heat B. Medals, however, were awarded taking into account cumulative timings from Heat A and B and the two Indians finished in seventh and eighth positions in the final standings.

Great Britain’s Kyle Langford, a former Commonwealth Games silver medallist and junior European champion, won the gold medal with a timing of 1:46.48 while his compatriot Ben Pattison clinched silver with 1:46.95. Belgium’s Aurele Vandeputte bagged the bronze with 1:47.41.

In the men’s 1500m, India’s Rahul came in 14th after finishing his race in 3:50.52. Uruguay’s Santiago Catrofe set a new meet record of 3:40.58 to win the event.

Kenya’s Kamar Etyang and Portugal’s Isaac Nader came in second and third respectively.

India’s Abhishek Pal, in the men’s 5000m, was the only other Indian at the event. He finished 13th in his race with a timing of 14:00.65.

Former world under-20 champion Edward Zakayo of Kenya set a meet record of 13:13.03 to win gold. Mike Foppen from the Netherlands and Narve Gilje Nordas of Norway finished second and third, respectively.

None of the Indian athletes could breach any of the qualifying standards for the Asian and Commonwealth Games or the upcoming world athletics championships at the Manchester meet.

The Manchester World Athletics Continental Tour is a World Athletics Continental Tour silver-level event.