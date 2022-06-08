Madrid Urban Sports: What to expect from this week's event in Spain

When and where will the Madrid Urban Sports event take place?

The event will take place between Friday 10 and Sunday 12 June at the Madríd Río park in the Matadero area of Madrid. This year's event will include a mixture of art, music and urban sports - including three sports that will feature at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: BMX freestyle, skateboarding and breaking.

To add to the excitement, the BMX freestyle competition also offers qualifying points for Paris 2024, so riders will be eager to be at their absolute best when the action begins.

You can watch the entire event live on Olympics.com by clicking below.

BMX freestyle

It doesn't get bigger than this.

In the women's BMX freestyle event, not one but two Olympic medallists will compete including Team GB's Charlotte Worthington, the gold medallist from Tokyo 2020.

Eager to kick-start their Paris 2024 qualification drive, Worthington and Swiss Olympic bronze medallist Nikita Ducarroz will face off against some of the top riders in the world, including Colombia's Lizsurley Villegas, who recently won gold at the FISE Montpellier event in France and is the reigning Madrid Urban Sports champion.

In the men's competition, two other athletes with Olympic medals to their names will fight for glory in Madrid. Venezuela's Daniel Dhers thrilled the world in Tokyo, winning silver in the first-ever Olympic BMX freestyle competition, while Britain's Declan Brooks won an impressive bronze. Both will be looking to showcase their skills and get their Olympic qualification on track this weekend.

Skateboarding

Another sport that made its debut at Tokyo 2020 is skateboarding. Perhaps the poster child for urban sports, skateboarding also proved itself to be a sport where youth thrives like no other. The average age of female medallists at Tokyo 2020 was a little over 14, and youth will once again be out in full force at the Madrid Urban event.

Watch out for Peru's Angelo Caro, who competed in the men's street event at Tokyo 2020. The 22-year-old came fifth at the last Olympics and will once again be aiming to lay down a marker with the Paris 2024 Games in his sights.

Another skateboarder with Olympic credentials who will be in Madrid is Colombia's Jhancarlos González who placed 15th in the men's street competition in Tokyo.

Breaking

One of the most intriguing and exciting sports at the Madrid Urban Sports event is sure to be breaking. The sport has its roots in the breakdance scene of 1970s New York and pits dancers against each other in battles to see who has the best skills.

After the sport was included on the Olympic programme for Paris 2024 - following a successful debut at the 2018 YOG in Buenos Aires, the Madrid Urban will represent an excellent opportunity to see some of the world's top breaking talent in action.

Chinese Taipei trio B-Boy Lilma, B-Boy Quake and B-boy What 21 will be competing, fresh off their team win at the FISE Montpellier event in early June.

There will also be a host of local and international talent on show, including Spain's B-Boy XAK, who came fifth in the 2021 World Championship, Venezuela's Mini Joe (eighth in the 2021 Worlds), Ana Maria Ortega (B-Girl Furia) and Ukraine's Dmytro Li and Denys Lukashuk.

Madrid Urban Sports 2022 schedule

All times in Spanish local time (CEST).

Friday 10 June

Central Park

14-14:30: women's BMX Spain - Final

16-17:30: men's BMX Spain - Qualifying

17:30-18:15: women's BMX - qualifiers

18:15-21:3: men's BMX qualifiers

Street Plaza

11-13:30: Skateboarding junior - qualifying

14:30-16: Skateboarding junior - semi-finals

Urban Stage

18:30-21:30: Battle Young Blood of breaking

Saturday 11 June

Central Park

10:40-11:50: scooter Spain - qualifiers

13:30-14:50: scooter - semi-final

15:55-16:45: women's BMX - final

18:20-19:45: men's BMX - semi-finals

Street Plaza

12-13:20: men's skateboarding - semi-finals

15-15:45: skateboarding junior - final

17:15-18: women's skateboarding - final

20:10-21:10: men's skateboarding - final

Urban Stage

10-18:40: Breaking International

18:40-19:40: Breaking - final

Sunday 12 June

Central Park

11:30-12:15: scooter junior - final

12:15-13:00: BMX junior - final

14:35-15:30: BMX Spain - final

17:35-18:40: men's BMX - final

19:20-20: scooter - final

Street Plaza

13:15-14:25: scooter Spain - qualifiers

15:45-17:15: scooter - semi-finals

20:30-21:30: scooter - final

Urban Stage

10-13: breaking Spain MK-K-J - qualifiers and finals

15-19: breaking Spain - qualifiers and finals

Bowl