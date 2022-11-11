Meet the Villegas twins: The future of Colombian BMX freestyle

Lizsurley is older than Queensaray... but just by minutes.

They say they are different in BMX freestyle terms, but there's something that the Villegas twins have in common: at only 19 years of age, they are among the best riders in the world.

Before they take part in the 2022 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships, in Abu Dhabi, Queensaray is 7th in the women's world ranking, while her sister Lizsurley is 13th - after being away from the sport for three months this season due to an injury.

Both of them are aiming to be in the final of BMX freestyle park, which will take place on Sunday (13th of November 2022). That would place them one step closer to fulfilling their dream of representing Colombia in the next Olympic Games, Paris 2024.

Get to know the twins in this exclusive interview with Olympics.com including how Mariana Pajón inspired them and how they deal with being rivals in the track after a common life from the first heartbeat.

Villegas twins: Rivals or sisters?

Despite being rivals in competitions, the Villegas twins admit that they don't see it that way. Not only are they not rivals with each other. They're also not rivals with other riders.

"When we are in a competition I always give my sister the best advice, and she does the same. We always support each other with the best energy and also the other girls," says Lizsurley, who is usually the one who take more risks on the bike.

Queensaray, who admits she is more fan of her sister than viceversa, always tries to look up Lizsurley and learn from her. "I look at her because she is very crazy and sometimes I kind of ask to myself 'how does she do all those tricks?'. In my case, I think a lot to do something, so I'm a big fan of her because she's very crazy, she's doing very well, so I admire her a lot."

Mariana Pajón and BMX Racing influence

Although they have yes to experience the Olympics in person, it was watching the Games on TV that marked their destiny on two wheels.

"At the Olympic Games we discovered BMX Racing and we saw Mariana Pajón and that's when we were motivated to have a bicycle, to practice any sport with a bicycle," Liz recalls.

"When we started, my mother wanted us to do BMX Racing because of Mariana [Pajón]. Our mother started showing us videos of her and she wanted us to do racing, but there was no track where we lived and we didn't have support there either. Then they made a Freestyle track and we went there. Someone lent us some bikes. And so we started in BMX Freestyle and that's where we stayed," continues Queen.

That led to a meeting the person who had inspired them.

They were invited to a training session in Mariana Pajón's track in Medellín.

"We had the opportunity to compete with her and talk to her for a while, thanks to the fact that at that time we were doing BMX Racing and BMX Freestyle, so well, there we had the opportunity to meet her in Medellín. There, Mariana motivated us a lot to keep going," recalls Lizsurley.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games in their sights

The two identical sisters are not similar to their compatriot Pajón... for now. But the twins are on their way to becoming a dominant force in BMX, freestyle and non-racing, and they have the 2024 Paris Olympics in their sights.

"I would be proud to be able to take part in the Olympics, so that my parents and the whole world see us there. That is my dream right now and we are on our way to reaching it," admits Lizsurley.

Queensaray continues, saying: "That's the idea and our dream - being real athletes, have the opportunity to train hard so we can get as many points as possible and qualify to the Olympics."

Finishing on the podium at the 2022 or 2023 Worlds, or in the 2024 UCI Series is a must to qualify for the Olympics, but both twins say this is not the only aim in BMX freestyle.

"What we want is to be able to represent Colombia very well. We don't only have podiums in mind, but also have fun, share moments, get to know more things thanks to our bikes... And if we reach the Olympics, have some fun there!" says Lizsurley.

The 19-year-olds could have a long career ahead of them in the sport, but can only picture themselves in the future as they are now - maybe with medals, maybe participating in and Olympic Games, But always enjoying and flying on their bikes.

That's how Queensaray sums it up: "Our dream, and the way we picture our future, is being always in the bicycle, living thanks to it, being happy, and getting to know places and people."