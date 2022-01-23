Live Olympic Winter sports Sunday

Natalie Geisenberger and Ryoyu Kobayashi are in action Sunday (23 January) as the winter season continues with biathlon, ski jumping, freestyle skiing and luge.

Read on for the news and results from World Cup competitions as athletes prepare for Beijing 2022.

Luge: Geisenberger leaves best for last

Germany's four-time Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger left the best for last, clinching her first singles victory of the season at the Luge World Cup in St Moritz, Switzerland.

Her return to the podium in the last World Cup race of the season should give the legendary slider a shot in the arm ahead of Beijing 2022, where she will be looking for a historic threepeat in the singles event.

The four-time Olympic champion was in fine fettle in St Moritz, where she posted the fastest times on both her runs for a combined winning time of 1:48.190. She finished 0.155s ahead of Austrian star Madeleine Egle, who claimed her eighth consecutive podium finish, in second place. Latvia's Elina Ieva Vitola was the third-fastest luger on the day to earn her the bronze medal.

The pacesetting German Julia Taubitz had to be content with fourth place but still clinched the overall World Cup title. Geisenberger's win saw her move into third place, with Egle occupying the second spot on the overall rankings.

READ MORE: Olympic luge at Beijing 2022 - Top things to know