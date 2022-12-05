There’s not a single football team in the world which wouldn’t want to have Lionel Messi on its roster. After all, the Argentinian, a record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, is one of the best players of all time. However, over the course of his 18-year-long professional career, Lionel Messi has only graced two clubs, FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Taking into account the two Argentinian youth clubs he played, Lionel Messi has only played for four clubs in his career - a number quite low for modern-day footballers who end up playing for several clubs over the course of their career. Lionel Messi’s teams

Years Club 1992-1995 Grandoli (Argentina) 1995-2000 Newell's Old Boys (Argentina) 2000-2021 Barcelona (Spain) 2021-current PSG (France)

Lionel Messi’s first team: Grandoli Born in the city of Rosario, in Argentina’s Santa Fe province, Lionel Messi was introduced to football at an early age and used to play with his elder brothers and cousins growing up. Lionel Messi joined his first club Grandoli, a local neighbourhood establishment near his house in Rosario, when he was five years old. Interestingly, Leo’s doting grandmother, Celia Olivera Cuccittini, had a big role to play behind the move. “One of my brothers or cousins was playing and we used to go there (to the Grandoli club) every day. The ‘86 team’, a team one year older than me, was playing and they needed a player — so my grandmother told the coach 'put him [Leo] in the team',” Lionel Messi reminisced during an interview. The coach, however, was concerned with Lionel Messi’s small physique at the time and was afraid that he might get hurt playing against boys one year senior to him. But Leo’s grandmother was a persistent woman and eventually got her way. “Apparently when I went in, I did some things. My grandmother came back and told him [the coach], ‘Buy him football boots, I’ll bring him to training next week’ - and that’s when I started. It was an amazing time,” Lionel Messi recalled. Lionel Messi’s second club: Newell's Old Boys Lionel Messi spent four years developing at Grandoli before joining the youth setup of Newell's Old Boys, one of Rosario’s biggest clubs which plays in the Argentine Primera Division. While the circumstances of Messi’s departure from Grandoli were never documented, an Al Jazeera report later reported that Messi's family fell out with the club officials. However, the move to Newell's Old Boys made sense as it was a professional club and offered better infrastructure and opportunities. Besides, Lionel Messi’s family supported Newell's Old Boys, or the Nuls, and reportedly the football legend’s uncles and aunts gifted him a red and black jersey of the club on his first birthday. Both of Messi’s elder brothers had played youth-team football for the Nuls. Soon after Lionel Messi joined the Nuls and was inducted into its youth setup, the young Lionel Messi became the talisman for the club’s batch of ‘87, meant for boys who were born in 1987. The team, which became famous as the La Maquina del '87 or The Machine of '87, would go on to dominate what was called ‘baby football’ in Argentina - seven-a-side games children under 11 play in the country. La Maquina del '87 remained unbeaten for three years. Incidentally, Diego Maradona played for Newell's Old Boys briefly in the 1993-94 season. The club claims that during the half-time of Maradona’s debut match for the Nuls, a six-year Lionel Messi performed tricks on the football ground.

"On Maradona's debut for Newell's, they brought out a 6-year old kid at half-time to do tricks for the crowd. That kid was Lionel Messi" - @jonawils [Guardian Football Weekly] pic.twitter.com/OmK3PY2iMA — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) November 27, 2020