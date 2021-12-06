Beijing hopefuls Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson take ice dance crown at the 2021 British National Figure Skating Championships

Great Britain’s Winter Olympic figure skating hopefuls Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson laid down another marker of intent after they took home the national title in the ice dance at the 2021 British National Figure Skating Championships on Sunday (December 5).

The duo came out on top in both their free dance and rhythm dance earning them a combined score of 200.84.

Fear and Gibson’s training partners Sasha Fear and George Waddell finished the competition in second with 176.85 and Eleanor Hirst and Anthony Currie rounded off the podium in third with a score of 129.79.

In finishing seventh in ice dance at the World Figure Skating Championships in Sweden back in March the duo, based at the Ice Academy of Montreal, guaranteed Britain one national place at Beijing 2022. They now await formal selection by Team GB for the Games in China.

Elsewhere in Sheffield, Graham Newberry won the men’s competition ahead of defending champion Peter-James Hallam and Elliot Thompson who finished second and third respectively.

In the women’s competition Natasha McKay, who finished 23rd at the World Championships earlier this year, clinched her fifth British title while Anastia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby walked away with the top prize in the pairs competition in just their first season competing together.

