Leerdam, Dubreuil and Krol shine on opening day of 2022 World Speed Skating Championships

There was no rest for the weary for the world's top speed skaters.

Several Beijing 2022 medallists were already back in action going toe-to-toe in elite competition as the World Speed Skating Championships Hamar 2022 got underway on Thursday (3 March) with the first day of the sprint championships.

On the women's side, silver medallist in the 1000m at Beijing 2022 Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands (pictured above) has the overall lead after the first day with a combined time (500m + 1000m) of 75.550. She's followed closely behind by her Dutch compatriot Femke Kok, who clocked a total time of 75.620. Rounding out the top three after day one is Austria's Vanessa Herzog, who finished in fourth place in the 500m in Beijing. She clocked a time of 76.140.

For the full standings after the first day of action in the women's sprint competition, click here.

Men: Beijing silver medallist Dubreuil impresses

There were some real heavyweights in action on the men's side of the sprint competition, as well.

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil, who won the silver in the 1000m at Beijing 2022, currently leads the pack with an impressive time of 69.005. Olympic gold medallist in the 1000m, Dutchman Thomas Krol - despite placing seventh in the 500m - is in second overall at 69.180 after finishing in first in the 1000m and setting a new track record with a time of 1:08.16.

His countryman Kai Verbij sits in third with a combined time of 69.300.

Beijing bronze medallists in the men's 500m and 1000m at Beijing 2022, Morishige Wataru and Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen, are ranked 15th and fourth overall respectively.

For the full standings after day 1 in the men's sprint competition, click here.

The men and women sprinters will be back at it again Friday (4 March) for another round of 500m and 1000m races. The champions will be crowned after the times from the four races are added together.

The action will continue in Hamar on Saturday and Sunday (5-6 March), as well, with the men's and women's allround and team sprint events.