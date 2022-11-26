Reigning world champion Lara Gut-Behrami claimed a 35th alpine skiing World Cup win, taking the spoils in the women's giant slalom in Killington, USA on Saturday (26 November) in her first race of the season.

"My best place here before was 19th place, so I'm happy," said Gut-Behrami after the win. "It's a good way to start the season."

The Swiss beat former winner here, Italy's Marta Bassino by 0.07s.

Sweden's Olympic champion in this discipline, Sara Hector was unlucky to be buffeted by the wind on her second run having led after the first, finishing in third.

The 2019 giant slalom world champion, Slovakia's Petra Vlhova was fourth.

Second-place finisher after the first run, Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel, was also impacted by a swirling wind with the two-time Olympic silver medallist dropping to sixth behind Austria's best-placed finisher Katharina Liensberger.

Italian-born Albanian Lara Colturi became the second youngest World Cup points scorer ever, aged 16 years and one week, after finishing 17th to cement her rising star prospects.

Hometown superstar Mikaela Shiffrin revealed to media after the first run that she hadn’t had much giant slalom practice pre-season so wasn’t expecting much and felt that her timing was off. The American finished in 13th but will be looking to her favoured slalom discipline on Sunday during the double-header weekend to give the local crowd something to cheer about.