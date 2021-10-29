Kyle Chalmers breaks 100m freestyle world record at FINA Swimming World Cup in Kazan

Kyle Chalmers has made more history at the 2021 Swimming World Cup with a new short course world record in the men's 100m freestyle on Friday (29 October).

Fresh from victory in the 50m free yesterday, the Australian Olympic gold medallist touched home in 44.84 to make history, 0.10 faster than Amaury Leveaux's long-standing world record from 2008.

Chalmers was expected by many to break the record in fourth and final FINA Swimming World Cup leg in Kazan, having come close with a new Australian national record and Oceanic continental record of 45.03 last week in Doha - the third fastest time ever.

In Kazan, the 23-year-old left nothing to chance, roaring out in the final with a 21.40 first 50m, before finishing with a strong 23.44 in the second half.

Valdimir Morozov finished almost a second and a half back for silver with Kliment Kolesnkov securing bronze.

Seto and Schwingenschlogl secure upsets

On a night of high drama, there were also plenty of shocks.

The first took place in the men's 200m medley, where long course world champion Seto Daiya took the gold medal.

Men's overall leader Matthew Sates was the heavy favourite going into the race having won all three legs before Kazan, but he had to settle for second this time behind the Japanese star, who clocked a World Cup record of 1.50.66.

Daniil Pasynkov completed the podium in third place.

The next surprise came in the men's 50m breaststroke, where Arno Kamminga conceded first place to Fabian Schwingenschlogl to show that the Dutchman is, in fact, human.

German Schwingenschlogl, who has come so close to victory so many times during the World Cup was well deserving of his win, finishing in 25.88 with Kamminga in second and Kirill Strelnikov in third.

Seto Daiya set a new World Cup record in the men's 200m individual medley. Picture by Getty Images

Women's overall leader Emma McKeon had to settle for second in the 50m butterfly, with compatriot Holly Barratt taking top spot in 24.75. Third place went to Arina Surkova.

Dutch breakout star Kira Toussaint delivered another masterclass to win the women's 100m backstroke in a time of 55.42.

Daria Vaskina and Elizaveta Agapitova took second and third respectively.

Madison Wilson maintained her perfect record with victory in the women's 200m freestyle.

The Australian touched home in 1.53.63, almost a second ahead of Ekaterina Nikonova in second and fellow Aussie Leah Neale in third.

USA star Tom Shields won his second men's 200m butterfly in the 2021 World Cup, clocking 1.52.42.

Louis Croenen of Belgium finished second with Egor Pavlov in third.

The final night of action takes place tomorrow (30 October), but for a full round-up of the results on Day 2 in Kazan, click here.