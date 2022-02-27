Konnor McClain opens season with Winter Cup win 

Many 2024 Olympic hopefuls impress with early season form at Winter Cup. 

Artistic Gymnastics
Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Konnor McClain opened her 2022 season a bang. The 17-year-old US gymnast won the Winter Cup in Frisco/Texas on Saturday evening (26 February) by claiming the all-around competition with a score of 54.300 points.

The 2024 Olympic hopeful was the only athlete to break the 54-point-mark.

Local hero Skye Blakely finished second with a 53.700 with 2021 world championship teammate eMjae Frazier coming in third with a 53.150.

There were no members of the six-woman US Tokyo Olympic team in the field.

McClain also had the top score on balance beam with a 14.600, while Frazier took the floor exercise title (13.500). Joscelyn Roberson's 13.125 was the best on vault, and Nola Matthews clinched the uneven bars title with a 13.950.

Vitaliy Guimaraes won the men's all-around.

