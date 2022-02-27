Konnor McClain opens season with Winter Cup win 

Konnor McClain opened her 2022 season a bang. The 17-year-old US gymnast won the Winter Cup in Frisco/Texas on Saturday evening (26 February) by claiming the all-around competition with a score of 54.300 points.

The 2024 Olympic hopeful was the only athlete to break the 54-point-mark.

Local hero Skye Blakely finished second with a 53.700 with 2021 world championship teammate eMjae Frazier coming in third with a 53.150.

There were no members of the six-woman US Tokyo Olympic team in the field.

McClain also had the top score on balance beam with a 14.600, while Frazier took the floor exercise title (13.500). Joscelyn Roberson's 13.125 was the best on vault, and Nola Matthews clinched the uneven bars title with a 13.950.

Vitaliy Guimaraes won the men's all-around.