Gymnastics: Winter Cup, preview, schedule and stars to watch

The future of U.S. gymnastics will be on display this weekend at the 2022 Winter Cup Challenge in Frisco, Texas.

Competition begins on Friday (25 February) evening with the first of two days of senior men's competition, with the senior women taking centre stage Saturday at noon Central time.

Competition wraps up Sunday with the junior women and second day of men's competition.

With just over two years to go to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Winter Cup will be the first chance to see what Team USA has in store.

The women's field will feature young up-and-comers looking to carry on the U.S. legacy of domination - the nation has claimed all of the world and Olympic team gold medals but one since 2011.

They'll have to do it - at least for now - without the stars who captured gold, silver and bronze at last summer's Tokyo 2020 Games with the like of Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee not currently training elite gymnastics.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian and world bronze medallist Yul Moldauer highlights the men's field.

Here's a look at what to expect in Texas.

Status update: Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Sam Mikulak and the rest of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic teams

Just over six months removed from the Tokyo 2020 Games, held in the summer of 2021, many U.S. gymnasts have stepped aside from elite training - at least for the moment.

Biles, who recently announced her engagement to NFL player Jonathan Owens, is yet to make any firm announcement on her future, but has said she will take at least a year off before resuming training.

In an Instagram Q&A on Monday (21 February), she responded to a question regarding why she had 'quit' the sport, saying in part, "If one day I decide to be done with the sport...".

In an interview in September, Biles told Olympics.com, "In the back of my head, it's like, ‘Yeah, I'm going to do it.’ But then my body and everything else tells me no,” Biles continued. “I have to gauge it. I'm not sure yet.”

Tokyo gold medallists Lee and Jade Carey are currently competing in the NCAA along with Olympic teammates Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum.

The quartet, fittingly, all scored their first career perfect 10.0 marks on the same weekend.

Olympic vault silver medallist MyKayla Skinner announced her retirement after the Games.

On the men's side, three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak is the only member of the U.S. squad that has stepped away from the sport.

Moldauer is the only Tokyo 2020 Olympian in the field with national champion Brody Malone and reigning world pommel horse champion Stephen Nedoroscik competing at this weekend's World Cup event in Cottbus, Germany.

Shane Wiskus, who also competed in Tokyo, was scheduled to participate in Texas, but has withdrawn due to a knee injury, according to his Instagram.

The final member of Team USA from Tokyo, Alec Yoder, is not the Winter Cup field but has said he plans to continue competing.

Konnor McClain, eMjae Frazier headline women's field

Two members of the U.S. women's 2021 World Championships team are set to compete at the Winter Cup: Konnor McClain and eMjae Frazier.

They'll be joined by rising stars like Zoe Miller and Sydney Barros who have trained alongside Biles at World Champions Centre. Miller qualified for last year's Olympic trials while Barros competed at the 2019 junior Worlds.

Ashlee Sullivan, who trains at WOGA Gymnastics, could be one to watch after posting a 53.550 in the all-around earlier this month at the WOGA Classic, ahead of Miller (51.750).

Also in the field is Skye Blakely who won the balance beam at the Winter Cup a year ago. She later finished seventh in the all-around at the U.S. championships, qualifying for the Olympic trials where she ultimately had to withdraw with injury.

Blakely scored a meet-high 14.250 on balance beam earlier this month at the WOGA Classic.

Moldauer stars in men's field

With Mikulak's retirement, 25-year-old Moldauer suddenly finds himself the veteran of the U.S. men's squad, having competed at the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 Worlds, in addition to the Tokyo Games.

Moldauer competed earlier this month at the Valeri Liukin Invitational where he won the all-around crown with an 85.300 total score, just ahead of Asher Hong (85.000) who will make his major senior debut at Winter Cup.

Two world championships veterans, Alex Diab and Colin Van Wicklen, are also expected to compete in Frisco. Men's collegiate standouts Vitaliy Guimaraes, Ian Gunther, Paul Juda and Riley Loos have also registered for the event.

Juda finished second at the 2021 Pan American Championships, earning Team USA an additional quota spot to the Tokyo Games.

USA Gymnastics 2022 Winter Cup Challenge Schedule

All times local to the event (U.S. Central Standard Time)

Friday, February 25, 2022

1:30pm – Nastia Liukin Cup

6:30 pm – Winter Cup: Senior Men’s Competition Day 1 – All-around

Saturday, February 26, 2022**

12:00 pm – Winter Cup: Senior Women’s Competition – All-around & events

5:30 pm – Junior Men’s Competition – Elite Team Cup team final; Winter Cup all-around & event qualifications

Sunday, February 27, 2022

12:00 pm – Winter Cup: Junior Women’s Competition – All-around & events

5:30 pm – Winter Cup: Senior and Junior Men’s Competition Day 2 – Event finals