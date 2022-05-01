Mission Paris 2024: Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar adds 50m rifle 3 positions to his repertoire

Tokyo Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar, who competes in the 10m air rifle event, has also begun competing in the 50m rifle 3 positions to be better prepared for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Representing Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev University at Khelo India University Games 2021, the 19-year-old Divyansh Singh Panwar took part in the 50m rifle 3 positions event. However, he exited in the qualification round.

“Several seniors and coaches have told me that if I start competing in 50m rifle 3 positions, it will also help me in 10m air rifle,” Divyansh Singh Panwar, who has six ISSF World Cup medals to his name in the 10m air rifle, said.

Divyansh’s ISSF World Cup medal tally includes an individual gold and silver in the 10m air rifle in 2019. Consequently, he earned a quota for the Tokyo Olympics and was included in the 16-member Indian shooting squad.

“I, obviously, want to keep my main focus on the 10m air rifle category, but I am ready to do anything which may help me in that event, so, I decided to start doing 50m rifle 3 positions as well. Both these events really support each other,” ​​Divyansh reasoned.

Divyansh Singh Panwar’s first exposure to a major competition came at the Khelo India School Games 2018, now known as Khelo India Youth Games.

“Before appearing at the Khelo India School Games, I had not competed in any major tournaments…I was a very unknown player at the time,” the shooter from Jaipur said.

“I wanted to start this journey once again at Khelo India. So, if I get a chance to go to the Olympics in this category, I want my journey to start once again from here.”

The Khelo India University Games 2021 are being hosted in Bengaluru. The 10-day event will conclude on May 3.

Indian shooters drew a blank at the Tokyo Olympics last year. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who is also competing at the KIUG 2021, was a part of the 50m rifle 3 positions team.