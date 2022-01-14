Kimberley Bos wins historic overall skeleton World Cup crown

In a thrilling end to the World Cup season, the Netherlands' Kimberley Bos was crowned the overall World Cup winner for the 2021/22 season following a second-place finish in St. Moritz.

Bos entered the day knowing that any finish eighth or higher would see her take the title. However, the Dutch slider left nothing to chance coming home 0.06 seconds behind the day's winner, Australia's Jaclyn Narracott, to secure her first overall World Cup victory.

The win not only represents an excellent personal achievement, it is also a historic win for the Netherlands as Bos becomes the first skeleton athlete from the country to win the overall title. The result also saw her claim the European Championships title - another first for a Dutch athlete - as she finished 0.74 seconds ahead of her closest European rival, Janine Flock of Austria.

Bos has now finished on the podium in six of this season's eight World Cup competitions with two wins, three silvers and one bronze.

With under a month until the Opening Ceremony of this year's Olympic Winter Games, which begin in Beijing on 4 February, Bos will now be installed as the favourite for the Olympic title. However, she is likely to face stiff competition from Flock and ROC's Elena Nikitina, who finished second and third in the overall standings, respectively.

Final overall World Cup standings

Kimberley Bos, Netherlands, 1600 points Janine Flock, Austria, 1481 points Elena Nikitina, ROC, 1458 points

European Championships results

Kimberley Bos, Netherlands Janine Flock, Austria Valentina Margaglio, Italy

Skeleton World Cup St. Moritz results